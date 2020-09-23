Menu
Dylan Price in full swing at the 2020 Head State UTR Championships in Rockhampton at the weekend. Photo: Jann Houley
Tennis

CQ players feature in finals at tournament in Rocky

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
23rd Sep 2020 12:30 AM
TENNIS: Maverick Dunbar served up dual success at the weekend’s 2020 Head State UTR Championships.

The Rockhampton player starred at the three-day tournament played at the Rockhampton Regional Tennis Centre.

Dunbar won the second division men’s title, beating Matthew Duffy from Cairns 6-4, 6-2 in the final.

He then teamed up with Emerald’s Macarthur Swain to win the doubles decider 7-5, 1-6, 6-0 against Brisbane’s Naomi McKenzie and Elise Wiley.

A field of 126 players from Cairns to the Gold Coast took part in the championships, with every one of them having at least five singles and three doubles matches.

Javier Martinez made the final of the open men’s division. Picture: Jann Houley
Rockhampton’s Javier Martinez was runner-up in the open men’s division, beaten 6-4, 6-2 by the Gold Coast’s Jack Mccarthy in the final.

Doubles pairing Lachlan Vickery (Rockhampton) and Nicholas Crane (Gladstone) made it to the final of the open men’s doubles only to be beaten by Mccarthy and Kaden Hensel.

Rockhampton’s Paige Vickery and Gladstone’s Jasmine Llewellyn finished runners-up in the Division 4 doubles after losing 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 to Ryan Tonks and Mathew Pese in the decider.

The championships wound up on Monday but the action continues on the Rockhampton courts.

Sixty-six players, aged eight to 17, are taking part in a regional challenge designed to give the youngsters some more competitive tennis.

The two-day tournament finishes on Wednesday.

