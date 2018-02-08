CQ player's home-town debut dream against Broncos

SPECIAL DAY: Theodore product Lachlan Norris will play in front of his home crowd when he comes off the bench for the Capras in Saturday's trial game against the Broncos.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Rockhampton Capras' first trial game of 2018 will be a special one for Lachlan Norris.

The Theodore product will play his first senior game for the Capras against the iconic Brisbane Broncos in front of his home crowd.

The hard-working second rower is one of 13 debutants named in the Capras 22-man squad for the trial match, which will kick off at 6pm on Saturday at the Theodore Showgrounds.

The Broncos have named a young squad devoid of any it its big guns but there will be plenty of eyes on hulking teenager Payne Haas, who is making waves in rugby league circles.

The game will also give spectators a chance to get their first look at the Capras' key recruits Jerry Key, Connor Broadhurst and Blake Goodman.

The team will be without experienced front rowers Oliver Percy and Peter Rogers, who are injured, but that provides an opportunity for Phil Nati and Brad Lupi to press their claims for selection for the opening round of the Intrust Super Cup.

Coach Kim Williams has tried to eliminate the Broncos factor from the minds of his players in preparation for the weekend clash.

"What we're really focused on is our performance,” he said.

"The main thing we need to get out of it is just to see where we're at in terms of our combinations and sticking to our game plan and structures.

"I'm not particularly interested in the score and I don't want the players to be either. I just want them to focus on their job.

"It's their first step to selection come Round 1 so they need to take that opportunity and I expect them to do so.”

The Capras-Broncos game will cap a full day of rugby league action at Theodore, which starts with a junior coaching clinic at 9am.

The Capras under-20s will play a curtain raiser against the Central Highlands rep team at 3.30pm.

Admission is $10 (13 years plus) after 11am and $5 before 11am, and tickets are available at the gate.

CAPRAS SQUAD

Zeik Foster, Junior Kirisome, Connor Broadhurst, Nathan Bassani, Chanel Seigafo, Blake Goodman, Jack Madden (captain), Phil Nati, Billy Gilbert, Brad Lupi, Dave Cowhan, Tyson White, Jerry Key, Aaron Teroi, Jamie Hill, Aaron Flanagan, Jyde Dwyer, Sonny Kerr, Lachlan Norris, Luke George, Jamie Minto, Sam Lollo

BRONCOS SQUAD

Jamayne Isaako, Corey Allan, Tom Opacic, Gehamat Shibasaki, Moses Pangai, Todd Murphy, Shaun Nona, George Fai, Jake Turpin, Payne Haas, Salesi Funaki, Andre Savelio, Patrick Mago. Interchange: Gerome Burns, David Fifita, Thomas Flegler, Patrick Carrigan, Myles Taueli, Keenan Palasia, Eddie Blacker, Kotoni Staggs