CQ police prepare for easing of COVID-19 restrictions

CENTRAL Queensland police will focus on queues for shops and eateries, along with road users' behaviour, as COVID-19 restrictions ease this weekend.

The Queensland Government is lifting restrictions from Saturday, when up to 10 patrons at a time may dine in at restaurants, pubs, clubs, RSLs and cafes.

Also, nail and beauty salons can open for a maximum of 10 clients.

It will be Stage 1 of a plan by the government to return the sunshine state to some normality over the coming months. On Thursday, no new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Queensland.

From May 15 for 4 weeks, the following restrictions will be eased:

• Five people from separate addresses can go into one house as of this weekend, and gatherings of up to 10 people for outdoor (non-contact) activities, personal training, pools, public places, parks, libraries, weddings, hiking and churches.

• Up to 20 people indoors and 30 outside can attend funerals.

• Dining in at restaurants, cafes, pubs, registered and licensed clubs, RSL clubs and hotels - no bars or gaming

• Open homes and auctions

• Beauty therapy and nail salons (with register of clients and COVID SAFE plan).

Gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed for:

• Outdoor, non-contact activity

• Personal training

• Pools (indoor and outdoor)

• Public spaces and lagoons. Please note the Yeppoon Lagoon and Keppel Kraken remain closed to the public until further notice.

• Weddings

• Funerals (maximum 20 people indoors or 30 people outdoors).

• Your staff are not included in the total number of people allowed in your business premises at one time.

Inspector Mark Burgess said police expected queuing outside stores, cafes, restaurants, bars and other businesses as restrictions lift.

"We will be looking at those areas around shopping centres, places where there is a cluster of restaurants, of cafes, and those types of areas," he said.

Insp Burgess said some businesses were implementing 'one-hour on premises' rules for diners with staggered dining times.

He said it would be up to individual businesses to manage the number of people inside their premises.

Insp Burgess said police would still watch campers and road users.

The Australian Road Safety Foundation's latest research showed one in four regional Queensland drivers admitted to taking increased road risks since the start of COVID-19 lockdowns with the most common rule broken being speeding.

"A couple of concerns going through the week, even last night (Wednesday) - 125km in a 60 zone going across the Fitzroy Bridge," Insp Burgess said.

"So we are still seeing idiots out there not driving to the conditions and really acting irresponsibly and if not, dangerously.

He said there were a number of people at the weekend busted driving 40km in excess of the speed limit and two so far this week on top of the 125km/hr driver.

Insp Burgess said police were expecting more traffic on roads this weekend with Queenslanders allowed to travel up to 150km from home.

"What we are anticipating is a lot of people from the west coming to the beach, enjoying a bit of fishing or having a picnic on the waterfront."

Insp Burgess said there had been some restriction violations in CQ, including a party in Berserker on Monday night where there were 10 people from other houses in attendance - four were spoken to police about earlier breaches of COVID-19 restrictions so they got tickets.

"Even going into this weekend, that sort of behaviour is still not covered," he said.

Insp Burgess said despite concerns about domestic violence incidents increasing due to COVID-19 restrictions, that had not been seen in Central Queensland.

He said complaints and applications for domestic violence orders remained the same as prior to the restrictions implementation.