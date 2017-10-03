CQ politician hits out at Hanson's voting age increase idea

CQ VISIT: Pauline Hanson is in CQ to listen to the concerns of locals and push her plans for the region.

A CENTRAL Queensland MP has hit out at One Nation Party leader Pauline Hanson's idea to raise the voting age to 21 to stop 'no clue' youth.

"They don't have any idea," Senator Hanson told Channel Seven's Sunrise program.

"They've never held a job, they've never paid any taxes, they have no understanding of politics - and you want to reduce it because you think it will increase the Green's vote. They have no idea."

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said Senator Hanson had insulted every young person in Australia by saying that young people "don't have any idea" and that those under the age of 21 have "never held a job, they've never paid any taxes, they have no understanding of politics".

"Senator Hanson is so very, very wrong. By the time I turned 21 I had been working for five years and paid tens of thousands of dollars in tax!,” Mrs Lauga said.

"I know that the young people of Central Queensland would be mortified to hear a Queensland Senator advocating that they be stripped of their right to vote.

"Many of the young people I meet and work with know exactly what they want and have a better understanding of our democracy and parliamentary processes than many people older than them.

"I mean, of course there are young people who don't care, but I don't think young people should be underestimated in what they know, how seriously they take their democratic right to vote and what they think is important.

"The young people in Keppel that I meet and work with every day are some of the most intelligent and passionate local people - to suggest that they don't deserve to vote is nothing but an insult.”

What readers had to say:

John Fitz Gagging our young people. It's an insult to the younger generation! What have they done wrong? Nothing! They deserve to have input into this countries future more than we do! Gag her and leave her gagged!

Kb Black I like her at least she speaks out the others just hide behind each other counting their pay days good on her too I say like a lot of other people too

John Fitz So you support gagging our young people? Taking their right to vote away and the fact she says some of them have 'no clue'? Looks to me there are many adults that have no clue so take their rights away as well!

Emma Rossetto-Hocking It just gives them a few years to actually know what they are voting for once they've actually become a bit more mature. I can honestly say I had no idea who I was voting for when I was 18 I just put down what ever, I didn't care about researching anything to do with it at the time either as I was 18 looking to party and find a life path

Jami Lee Barclay Emma Rossetto-Hocking same I didn't care who I voted for at 18, I agree with you.

Kris Sternbauer Rubbish.

Wayne Pitt It us wrong yo label everyonebthe same

But if we take sway tge vote we need to take away the righy th o be in a pub drinking and also raise the age to sign up to military etc to 21

Or do we

Racheal Lavis There are 15 year old kids that know a lot about a vast array of subjects and mature adult topics they should not be subjected to doesn't mean that it is OK....It's inappropriate John Fitz! Let kids be kids! I agree with voting age to be lifted to 21. Allow our 18-21 year olds deal with licencing, rego, jobs, rent, utilities learning to adapt to adult lives before burdening them with politics!!!

John Fitz She came for the Asians...next it was Indigenous Australians, then Muslims, Welfare recipients and the working class and now it's young people! Fear, Hate and Division One Nations Mantra. Not one policy on health, education or social welfare just hate hate hate... Like her if you must because she doesn't give 2 hoots about you. Have a good day you all!

Shannon Renee Just don't make it compulsory for 18-21. So those that wish to vote can, and for those that don't care about voting don't vote.

Elizabeth Harcourt That sound a good idea.

Don't increase the age. If they are old enough to die for their country they should be allowed/not made to vote.

Michael Chadbone Never forget why the voting age was lowered. A generation of our young men were slaughtered in the jungles of Vietnam before they were old enough to cast a vote against the government that sent them. #tooyoungtogo #Itstime

Valarie Hawkins yes but that generation is very different to today

James Buck She only wants it cause she knows younger generation are less biggoted then her generation, so they wont vote the way she wants.

Nicole Mapes Literally what I was thinking

Jami Lee Barclay Not alot of 18 year olds really care about politics, I don't blame them, I was one of them. It's not underestimating anyone, it would just eliminate them just being sheep when it comes to voting.

Bec Roberts Agreed. I was 18 once wishing i didnt have to vote cos i didnt care or have a clue

TJ Hollis Thanks to the advent of the internet, today's youth care much more about politics than many generations previous and have plenty of experience discussing it.

Cameron Cornick Great idea, give the poor snowflakes straight out of school time to learn a little about life instead of what they have learned from the brain washing education system.

Bec Roberts I was never even educated on politics at school... 10 yrs later, i still dont have a clue.

Michael Chadbone At least the young voters can find an email address to figure out if they are citizens. #justsayin

Amy Glover The same logic could be applied to stop the older demographic from voting. Maybe it's time we stop listening to the dribble that comes from certain politicians 😇

Ash Lorraway How about educate the youth more about politics, in a bipartisan way. And penalise teachers for bringing their own politics into the class room.

If youve never had to support yourself you shouldnt get to vote.

Megan Cosgrove The education system has enough on their plate just teaching them to read and write.

Ash Lorraway Seeing as it directly impacts the fate of Australian society, Im sure they can squeeze it in.

Gayle Vea Vea As young voters we all make mistakes and learn about politics for ourselves. I was a passionate voter for the local member for Wannon ( Malcom Fraser) and then I seen the light.

Sandi Dalton It used to be that you weren't an adult until you turned 21, and couldn't vote or buy grog. Worked well enough back then! I agree!

Ros Lacey McClintock That was fair enough but you could or were made to go to war for your country at 18. Now if you are charged by the police at 17 you are charged and sentenced as a adult.

Mary Wong This is where generations really go wrong...just because a different generation doesn't have the same belief system as you do, does not mean their opinion is out of touch or that they have 'no clue'! It simply means they differ to yours. If we all agreed on everything and all were the same, how boring life would be! Imagine a world full of people who never grew or evolved, who never embraced any kind of change, because we all agreed on everything. Honestly? I wouldn't want to be part of it!

Youth have more than a clue - they're full of clues....really cluey, in fact! As are the more senior generations. Instead of putting each other down because we have differing opinions, why don't we try to listen to each other - to communicate better. The generations together are like parts of a jigsaw puzzle - if only we all gave each other a chance, we could form a truly beautiful picture together!

Jennifer Dellersmith Amott If the youth have no clue start treating them as young adults . Let them think , have ideas . Schools are turning out robots with out a clue. Not their fault. Some of the big corporations and smaller ones for that matter that employ "youth" stop treating them like idiots.

Lynne Bartlett As much as I like you Pauline, the choice is limited. If the drover's dog, santa claus, or even the tooth fairy, listed on the how to vote forms, age /and/or /intelligent levels, would not be an issue.

Elizabeth Houston So 18 year olds would be considered old enough to die for their country, but have no say in its politics? Seems legit.

Alex Sewell Why don't we make voting a choice because im sure a lot of older adults still don't care for voting and cast dummy votes as it is.. I'm 24 and still don't care for it.. it should be a choice each time voting happens for if you want to vote

Scot Treacy She knows people who know how to educate themselves and use the internet probably think she is insane is all

Kris Sternbauer Young people with their underpants pulled up past their Jeans , young people with their stupid abbreviated speech! Young people who are bored with nothing to do, young people who have no respect for anyone but themselves, young people who have no skill even though everything has been handed to them on a platter, young people who won't work at maccas because they have higher standards but have dropped out of year 7, young people who have tongue piercings, covered in tattoo's having children when they are children themselves, im pretty sure these are the people Pauline is talking about! Stupid authorities and those on here bagging her are what's wrong with this world... Future generations are doomed! Today's kids are getting less and less skilful and more lazy and more disrespectful!

Jordan Files You sir have hit the nail on the head! Now watch as they try to shut your opinions down and push their own!

Kris Sternbauer Thanks Jordan Files that's what always happens.

Beth Baker I wonder what the older generation said about youth 20,30, or more years ago. Something similar i suggest. I wanted to vote but had to wait until i turned 21. We need to encourage our young people not call them names

Kris Sternbauer No names about it, the young people of today would NEVER have survived the brutality of growing up in the 70s.

Elizabeth Houston Way to both generalise and alienate an entire generation in one fell swoop 🙄 and people like you wonder why you don't get enough respect.

My daughter is 11 months old and doesn't even have a job yet! Ugh she's so entitled!

Cathy Vaughan Make it optional up to 25 and then compulsory after that- not many under 25 yro really care about politics and just put anything on their forms

Owen Stephen Davis Sounds alright to me, as long as they put a cap on the voting age as well. See how well that goes down.

Kelly Mole I'm being thick....an upper age limit?

Could be worth a laugh 😁

Jordan Files If you don't positively contribute to the country why should you have the privilege to decide how it's run!

Micky Drew 18 year olds work

Tom Wotherspoon Probably should never had lowered it in the first place, as most eighteen year olds haven't grown up enough to vote.

Rhonda May Brown I remember the first time I voted and I was 21. Wouldn't have had a clue what or who I was voting for at 18!

Tom Wotherspoon Isn't it funny how young people in our day excepted what was, but kids now think they know everything before they are born.

Jenifer Price Just because they don't vote for you doesn't mean they have no clue!

Katie Reid Stop underestimating our youth!!!! They are a vital part of the community!!!!

Jordan Files What have the youth done... exactly. Nothing! I don't support Pauline on much but this I do.

Micky Drew When I was 18 I was paying more tax than most "adults"

Tom Kerr How about change it so that only active taxpayers can vote.

Shaun Pearce What about the no- clue adults? Could just make voting voluntary.

James Buck na then we end up like the US pollies winning by default cause half the country couldnt be assed voting.

Shaun Pearce The Kiwis do it, works alright for them depending on who you ask

Deb Rohrig 18 year olds are the ones that should be voting afterall its their future

Natalie Sweetz Lawler should she not be appealing to the 'no clue' youth they don't remember the days where 'I don't like it' was a music video. The 'no clue' youth are the ones who want to see change. problem is you people promise use 3 ply and you only give us single ply.

William Walker What about raising the drinking age to 21? Haven't Hanson thought about it?

Paddy Dwyer Voting in any case should not be compulsory

Bec Roberts I think it should not be compulsory because ive never had a clue and either vote for anyone. My 1 clueless vote every year could have led us into the hands of anyone and that sucks but i cant understand politics and i have to vote.

Eve Olzard Most 18/20 I know haven't got a clue about politics & voting. Most just "vote" to avoid the fine

Tamika-Shey Williams Well it would certainly help if they didn't have 'no clue' politicians to choose from!!