CQ politicians slam the Greens' plan to close Galilee Basin

Machinery has arrived at Adani's Labona Camp in central Queensland to begin construction on the Carmichael megamine. Cameron Laird

RESOURCE sector stakeholders and conservative CQ politicians were enraged by a plan announced by the Greens Party to end coal mining.

Arising during the chaotic last days of parliament, the Greens' Coal Prohibition Bill would put forward laws to ban to thermal coal mining in the Galilee Basin.

A federal parliamentary inquiry has been set up to evaluate the Bill which conservatives claim would put an estimated 20,000 future mining jobs in jeopardy according to government statistics.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry lashed the ban plan as "absolute rubbish” warning that a Labor/ Greens Government would be a "disaster for CQ”.

"The Greens want coal mining and industry all to come to a halt, I think they need to go back to the drawing board,” Ms Landry said.

"This is about tens of thousands of jobs for Central Queenslanders, this is about billions of dollars for the Australian economy.”

She said if coal mining was stopped in Australia, our international customers would be forced to source lower quality coal, causing increased emissions.

While Ms Landry didn't think Labor would support the Greens' bill, she renewed her calls for Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and his candidate for Capricornia, Russell Robertson to come out publicly in support of the coal mining sector.

"The Labor candidate Capricornia, who's actually a coal miner, should be out there fighting every inch of the way,” she said.

"He stood side by side with Bill Shorten and couldn't even say he supported the Adani project.

"We want to know what does the Labor Party stand for?

"Are they supporting the coal sector in Central Queensland? Are they supporting tens of thousands of jobs in the Galilee Basin and billions of dollars in royalties paid to the Australian and Queensland Governments?”

One Nation Party candidate for Capricornia and coal miner Wade Rothery added his voice to protest the Greens' plan.

"The Australian Greens simply don't get it. Central Queensland coal is regarded as some of the worlds cleanest steaming coal used to produce electricity,” Mr Rothery said.

"We risk seeing Hancock Coal, Alpha Coal, Macmines Austasia and Waratah Coal being forced to pack up shop and go elsewhere if this senseless Bill receives the green light.

"I can assure the people of Central Queensland and those who work in the coal industry, One Nation will not be supporting the Greens destruction of coal mining.”

Mr Rothery called on the Labor candidate for Capricornia to "nail his flag to the mast” now and commit to Central Queensland voters that his party will put the Greens last on their how to vote cards.

"The Labor Party here in Central Queensland have always given their preferences to the Greens ahead of One Nation and other parties that support coal mining and it's time they decide where their loyalty lies. Coal or no coal,” he said.

"With 1600 coal plants planned or under construction in 62 countries worldwide, Australian coal will continue to be a much sort after commodity that will support Queensland jobs and help reduce the states $83 billion dollar debt through royalties.”

The Queensland Resources Council (QRC) and the Queensland Mining and Energy Division of the CFMEU also made a joint submission to reject a Greens' bill to ban coal mining.

QRC Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane said the bill would cost jobs and would fail to have any impact on global demand for thermal coal.

"It would be little more than an act of self-sabotage which would cost Queenslanders their jobs for no reason and for no reduction in the global use of coal,” Mr Macfarlane said.

"The global demand for coal is strong, and coal is forecast to remain at about 40 per cent of total power generation in the Asia Pacific by the year 2040 under a scenario modelled by the International Energy Agency.

"A ban on coal mines in the Galilee Basin would come at the loss of an enormous economic opportunity for Central and North Queensland.”

He said if the six major coal projects in the Galilee Basin were to proceed that would support 18,275 jobs in construction and if just a quarter of the coal capacity in the Galilee was developed that would add up to $290 million in royalty taxes paid to the Queensland Government each year.

"This sort of anti-mining and anti-jobs talk is not surprising from the Greens. But the Queensland Resources Council is calling on both the Coalition and the ALP to clearly reject this Bill,” he said.

Minerals Council of Australia chief executive officer Tania Constable said the "sabotage” would not only hurt those who worked or wanted to work in the mining industry, but frontline public service workers, whose wages were in part paid by mining royalties.

"The proposed Bill would have a significantly negative economic impact on the local community and Queensland through the opportunity cost of thousands of jobs and multibillion-dollar direct investment,” the MCA said.

"Queensland's current unemployment rate is the highest in the nation. The Galilee Basin projects deliver vastly improved job prospects in regional Queensland.”

Mr Shorten and Mr Robertson were contacted for comment.