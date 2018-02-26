CQ politician's surprise tilt at the Nationals leadership

Nationals MP George Christensen stands behind Nationals party leader and Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack as he speaks during a Nationals party room meeting at Parliament House in Canberra.

EVERY political pundit assumed it would be a smooth transition to the Nationals Party leadership, from Barnaby Joyce to Michael McCormack, but it wasn't.

It promised to be a one-horse race featuring Minister for Veterans' Affairs, the NSW member for Riverina, Michael McCormack, after his main opponent David Gillespie withdrew from the race yesterday after realising he didn't have the numbers.

But CQ's controversial MP backbencher George Christensen wasn't going to let the handover take place without at least trying to upset the applecart by contesting the leadership ballot.

Mr McCormack commended Mr Christensen on putting his hand up and Mr Christensen subsequently issued a statement congratulating Mr McCormack.

Mr Christensen accepted his failed tilt at the leadership meant his colleagues disagreed with his idea to split the Coalition.

"I expressed my views on the need to change the current political direction the Nationals are moving in, in a Facebook post over the weekend,” he said.

"My colleagues did not agree with my views, and that's democracy.”

Gay rights activists have expressed their concerns about the appointment of Mr McCormack as the Nationals leader.

In 1993, as the editor of Wagga Wagga's local paper The Daily Advertiser, Mr McCormack posted a homophobic tirade where he decried gay people as "unnatural”, "sordid” and blamed same-sex attracted people for the AIDS epidemic.

It's a mistake he's since been forced to apologise for throughout his political career since entering parliament in 2010.

Mr McCormack's first job will be working out a new Coalition agreement with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull resulting in an expected minor cabinet reshuffle in the future.

"I will honour that faith and trust and responsibility by doing my best always. I am a team player and I am going to be doing it with the very best team in rural and regional Australia," Mr McCormack said.

Federal Member for Capricornia and chief National Party whip, Michelle Landry, welcomed the election of Michael McCormack as leader of the National Party team.

Ms Landry said Mr McCormack would bring a wealth of experience to the role and looked forward to working closely with him.

"Michael has a strong work ethic and brings with him a proud record in both Small Business and Veterans' Affairs portfolios,” Ms Landry said.

"I have always enjoyed a good relationship with Michael and as the most marginal National Party seat I look forward to seeing him quite a bit.”

Ms Landry's role as chief Nationals whip had her oversee the leadership ballot between Mr McCormack and eleventh-hour nomination, George Christensen, following Barnaby Joyce's resignation as Leader.

"Barnaby has been a terrific leader and I'm sure he will continue to be a strong contributor from the back bench,” Ms Landry said.

"We have turned now to a fresh page and I'm looking forward to a strong, united future for the party.”

The Nationals were yet to confirm what the winning margin for the leadership ballot was.

The Minister for Northern Australia Senator Matt Canavan was also approached for comment on the leadership transition and will be added to the story when it comes to hand.