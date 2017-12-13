CQ pollies are already busy working towards local projects

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga aren't wasting any time trying to fight for key projects for CQ.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga aren't wasting any time trying to fight for key projects for CQ. Leighton Smith

WITH the Queensland Government now taking shape, CQ people are anxious to see delayed key projects like the construction Rookwood Weir and the Great Keppel Island revitalisation get under way.

Although the new government ministers were still yet to get the keys to their offices and the login passwords for their computers, The Morning Bulletin was reassured to learn that our freshly elected CQ members of parliament, Keppel's Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton's Barry O'Rourke, were already on the case.

With the Premier's reshuffle of responsibilities for her Cabinet, Rookwood Weir will now fall under the jurisdiction of Natural Resources and Mines Minister Anthony Lynham and Minister for State Development, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick will have responsibility for the GKI revitalisation project.

ALP member for Mirani Jim Pearce, Whitsunday candidate Bronwyn Taha, Health Minister Cameron Dick, Roads Minister Mark Bailey, Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert and Mines Minster Anthony Lynham. Campbell Gellie

Mrs Lauga confirmed that she was getting the wheels in motion for the GKI revitalisation yesterday.

"At the swearing in today, I was already onto new minsters about the roll out of that commitment, so don't worry, I'm onto it.

"We will need to let the dust settle, for them to get their feet under the desk and regardless of that, I'm still onto them and I was today.”

Rockhampton's Barry O'Rourke confirmed the words 'Rookwood Weir' were among the first he said when he landed in Brisbane for Monday's Labor caucus meeting.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton Labor candidate Barry O'Rourke. Allan Reinikka ROK291017alabor1

Former Minister for Water Supply Mark Bailey's problem with trying to get a written letter from from Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce's office confirming the federal government's funding commitment for Rookwood Weir's business case, is now Mr Lynham's.

The Morning Bulletin has confirmed with Minister Lynham's office that they were aware of this lack of correspondence issue and intended to follow the situation up.

Mrs Lauga expected the newly formed Cabinet to meet on Monday but it is unclear yet if they intended to make a decision on Rookwood Weir at that time.