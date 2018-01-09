CQ pollies clash over Greens' threats to coal mine projects

Front Line Action on Coal (FLAC) posted images of an Anti-Adani protest, captioned in part: Twenty people are blocking the access to the site of Adani's railway construction this morning, including three people, Kaiya, Bec and Ellie, who have locked on to the gates to stop work.

Front Line Action on Coal (FLAC) posted images of an Anti-Adani protest, captioned in part: Twenty people are blocking the access to the site of Adani's railway construction this morning, including three people, Kaiya, Bec and Ellie, who have locked on to the gates to stop work.

CENTRAL Queensland LNP politicians have criticised The Greens, saying they were jeopardising up to 15,000 jobs in the Galilee Basin and encouraging people to break the law in protesting against new mines.

Senator Matt Canavan said mining industry jobs relied on more than just one project and there were six potential mines in the Galilee Basin that could create 15,000 jobs.

"The LNP supports the development of new mines in the Galilee Basin. We support the jobs that these projects will deliver,” Mr Canavan said.

"It's appalling that a Greens elected member of Parliament is encouraging people to break the law all in the name of stopping other people's jobs.”

READ: Greens' threats to block CQ coal mines are hollow: Labor

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Senator Matt Canavan are not impressed with the Greens' plans to block coal mine projects in the Galilee Basin.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry also lashed out at the plans to put these projects in jeopardy.

"This statement from The Greens just shows how out of touch they are with the needs of CQ,” Ms Landry said.

"Even after an election campaign where Labor talked 'jobs', they were happy to place thousands of CQ jobs in peril by announcing they would veto a Federal Government loan they had applied for.”

Protesters armed with black balloons stood outside a Brisbane Court Case to show their support for a court case against mining company Adani. Pamela Frost

Ms Landry said the Galilee Basin was a massive economic development opportunity and while the State Government was beholden to the Greens, this development would always be in peril.

She urged the Labor Party "grow a spine” and start working for the whole state.

"Central Queenslanders deserve to know what is going on and why they have to wait for vital economic projects, like opening the Galilee Basin,” Ms Landry said.

"I wonder how Barry O'Rourke (Rockhampton MP) feels, knowing the government he is part of is destroying the job opportunities of the people he represents.”

Mr O'Rourke recognised the positive impacts of mining on Central Queensland and said any protests must be lawful. .

"I am supportive of mining projects and the jobs and economic benefits they bring to the region,” he said.

"With any new mines there are numerous approvals required to protect the environment, traditional owners and land holders.

"This includes having plans and funds set aside to rehabilitate land progressively during operation and once mining is completed.”

Mr O'Rourke said the benefits of mining to Central Queensland were many, with taxes and royalties for both governments as well as employment opportunities.

"All of this has a positive impact on people's lives, with not only jobs in the mines industry but also in the local community,” he said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said Queensland had among the toughest environmental regulations in the world to ensure the future of our environment.

"The Palaszczuk Government also is committed to employment and is supportive of the thousands of jobs generated by the resources industry across the state,” she said.