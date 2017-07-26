27°
CQ pollies clash over Rookwood delay, infrastructure projects

Leighton Smith
| 26th Jul 2017 6:23 AM
DIGGING IN FOR A FIGHT: Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry are at odds over the Rookwood Weir project.
DIGGING IN FOR A FIGHT: Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry are at odds over the Rookwood Weir project. Chris Ison ROK061216chelicopter3

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry has accused the Queensland Government of having no projects in the pipeline for the CQ region according to Building Queensland's June Infrastructure Pipeline Report.

She called on CQ Labour members of state parliament Bill Byrne, Jim Pearce and Brittany Lauga to come clean on the business case for Rookwood Weir and to clarify their positions regarding the priority infrastructure pipeline projects.　

"We put $2 million on the table to fund the business case over 14 months ago and were promised that it was under development,” Ms Landry said. 　

"In April this year, Bill Byrne told us that the request for information was closing on May 12. Brittany Lauga told us the business case would be ready by the third quarter.　

"Yet in a report released last week, Rookwood Weir hasn't made the list of 23 priority projects currently in the pipeline.　

"In fact it seems as if the business case hasn't progressed at all, while the Cross River Rail and European Train Control System have all been fast tracked.”

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry
Capricornia MP Michelle Landry Melanie Plane

Ms Landry highlighted inconsistencies in the report where funding for the Lower Fitzroy River Infrastructure Project (Rookwood Weir) 'is subject to the outcomes of the Detailed Business Case among other matters, including the approved Environmental Impact Statement and matching funding commitments from the state'.

"Putting aside the fact that the EIS was approved earlier this year, it seems rather rhetorical that funding won't be approved until the State Government commits to funding,” Ms Landry said.

"The report is a pretty good indicator of what the Palaszczuk Government is doing to create real and long term jobs in Central Queensland; not one project between Gladstone and Townsville is even in the pipeline.

"It's clear that, while the Member for Keppel and the Member for Rockhampton are happy to shamelessly lay claim to federally funded projects like the Bruce Highway upgrades, they never intended to fight for Rookwood,” she said.

PRIORITY PROPOSALS: Queensland Government&#39;s infrastructure pipeline report has Michelle Landry asking questions.
PRIORITY PROPOSALS: Queensland Government's infrastructure pipeline report has Michelle Landry asking questions. Contributed

In the list of 23 priority projects at different stages of business case development, 15 are in the South East Corner, 2 have state-wide benefits, and only 6 are included for the rest of Queensland.

"We were told in April by both members that Building Queensland was 'leading the development of a detailed business case' and that 'funding couldn't be allocated for the project until the business case was complete, due in the third quarter of the year'.　

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne rejected to Ms Landry's claims regarding the Rookwood weir project.

"Typically she accuses the Palaszczuk Government of holding up this project and makes unsubstantiated claims about the demand,” he said.

"However she once again fails to acknowledge that Rookwood Weir is a Palaszczuk Government project and was identified by the Premier in a letter to the Prime Minister dated November 2015 as the community's top water infrastructure priority for the region.”

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne
Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne Paul Braven GLA090717FISHERIES

Mr Byrne said even Ms Landry's government recognised the project required a robust evaluation process to establish its viability.

"This is what we are doing through a thorough and independent business case assessment,” he said.

"Voters will note that Ms Landry has repeatedly called for the spending of hundreds of millions of dollars on Rookwood Weir before its viability can be confirmed, yet she continues to stall on Category D funding for our region in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

"The Palaszczuk Government has put $110 million on the table and asked Malcolm Turnbull to match it. That would enable the Commonwealth to pay its share of the South Rockhampton Flood Levee - matching our $25 million commitment.

"I can see no evidence that she is lobbying for her community on this.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bill byrne brittany lauga infrastructure pipeline report jim pearce michelle landry queensland government rookwood weir

