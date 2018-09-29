CQ pollies discuss efforts to see women paid the same as men

THE difference in pay rates between the genders is a sore point in society but both sides of politics disagree on the best way to close the gap.

Labor's Minister of Women, Tanya Plibersek said her party's new policy was all about about fairness and if men and women are doing the same work, they should get the same pay.

"For the first time Australian companies with more than 1,000 employees will have to publicly reveal how much they pay women compared to men, as part of Labor's plan to help narrow the gender pay gap,” Ms Plibersek said.

"The gender pay gap is stubbornly high. On average, women working full time still get paid almost 15 per cent less than men working full time. It is unacceptable this has barely changed over the last two decades.

"The pay gap means, on average, a woman working full time earns around $27,000 less every year. We must do better.”

On top of public reporting, she said they also planned to change the Fair Work Act to prohibit pay secrecy clauses and give employees the right to disclose (or not disclose) their pay and also get the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) to publish a list showing whether large companies have undergone a gender pay gap audit and reported the result to its board.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said she didn't think a register like what Labor was proposing was going to help.

"There has been a lot of changes in employment over the years and it is difficult for women,” Ms Landry said.

"One of the things what we face is that you leave work for a while when you have children and that does have an effect on your income and super annunation and all the rests of it.

"But I don't think naming and shaming and dropping people from government contracts is actually the way to go.”

Having spoken recently to a person in a major organisation with a 50/50 gender quota policy, she said they were experiencing big problems.

"In doing that, sometimes you get people in who are not as qualified as another,” she said.

"I'm talking about male and female here, so I do think we have to tread carefully with this.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said while companies already report their gender pay gap to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency, Labor would make that data publicly searchable, as well as the pay gap between managers and their employees.

"I am absolutely committed to seeing an increase in women's participation in the labour market and in our economy and to be paid the same as our male counterparts,” Mrs Lauga said.

While there have been significant moves towards gender equality in recent years, Mrs Lauga said there was still a lot more to be done before women enjoyed genuine equal opportunity and her government was fully committed to working alongside community members, non-government agencies and the private sector to make this happen.

"On average, starting salaries for women are 7% less than for their male counterparts,” she said.

"Women are twice as likely to do unpaid work and look after loved ones with a disability or aged parents.

"Lower pay means lower superannuation benefits in retirement, which is why women are overrepresented in the figures for homeless retirees. We know that women end up with about a third less superannuation-about $100000 less superannuation-when they retire.

"Companies with more women in leadership are more profitable, offer more flexibility and have a reduced gender pay gap.”