CQ pollies react to the change of Australia's Prime Minister

NEW LEADERS: Prime Minister elect Scott Morrison and Deputy leader of the Liberal party Josh Frydenberg leave after a Liberal party room meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, August 24, 2018.

NEW LEADERS: Prime Minister elect Scott Morrison and Deputy leader of the Liberal party Josh Frydenberg leave after a Liberal party room meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, August 24, 2018. LUKAS COCH

THE circus-like atmosphere in Canberra is poised to settle down now that Scott Morrison has assumed the mantle of Australia's newest Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party.

Vanquished former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he would be pleased to see the end of a dispiriting week in which he saw "vengeance and personal ambition” take precedence.

Mr Turnbull confirmed he would quit Parliament 'not before too long' and deposed Deputy Leader Julie Bishop has indicated she won't re-contest the next election.

Central Queensland's LNP and Labor politicians have shared their thoughts on what this change of leader would mean for the region.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry expressed relief that the Liberal Party room had finally settled on its new leader.

NEW LEADER: Prime Minister Scott Morrison with Michelle Landry (Member for Capricornia) in Rockhampton promoting the budget talking to Gary and Julie Heazlewood from Coxon's Radiators earlier this year. Chris Ison ROK160518cmorrison6

READ: GREAT SCOTT: Shock as underdog steals Lib Leadership

"This has undeniably been a difficult week for us all in this government, and I hope we are now able to get on with the job we are all here for; delivering for Australians,” Ms Landry said.

"I welcome Scott Morrison and Josh Frydenberg - both recent visitors to CQ - on their election to Leader and Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party and look forward to continuing to work with them both.

"I have avoided distraction this week by continuing my efforts to attract real investment for real job-creating infrastructure like Rookwood Weir and the Heavy Vehicle Ring Road; projects that will deliver jobs and make CQ a better place to live.”

Ms Landry said her hard work will continue and she was pleased to be bringing public hearings to Central Queensland next week as part of the Parliamentary Inquiry into the Resources Industry; focussing on payment terms and how our regional communities can garner greater benefit from mining within the region.

NEW DEPUTY: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and new Deputy Leader for the Liberal Party Josh Frydenberg at Callide Mine discussing the importance of the coal sector in early August.

READ: What you (probably) don't know about ScoMo

"I always operate with Central Queensland in the front of my mind, and as part of a strong Nationals team, will continue to put regional Australia first,” Ms Landry said.

Labor Candidate for Capricornia, Russell Robertson, said the change in leadership was a case of "more of the same” and that nothing had changed for the people of Capricornia.

"We have a PM who was responsible for the cuts to health and education,” Mr Robertson said.

"We have a PM and a local MP who both voted eight times for cuts to penalty rates.

"We have a PM who was directly responsible for cuts to welfare.

"The people of Central Queensland have been clear when I'm talking to them this week: We need change.”

ELECTOIN READY: Federal Opposition leader Bill Shorten and Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson in Rockhampton earlier this year. Allan Reinikka ROK210218ashorten

READ: Labor attacks CQ credentials of the potential PM Dutton

Mr Robertson expected that Peter Dutton's backers in the Liberal Party room leadership spill would take the news of losing badly and expected the internal dysfunction to continue.

Planning on driving to Sarina to continue his pre-election campaigning tomorrow, Mr Robertson remained determined to continue to build the faith and support for the Labor party in the Capricornia electorate.

"We need a voice for Central Queensland, not a voice for Canberra,” he said.

"It's time for change. Let the voters have a say.”