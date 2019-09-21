CQ pollies respond to climate protest action

GOVERNMENT DEFENCE: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Resources Minister Matt Canavan defend their government’s handling of the climate change issue.

CQ’s politicians have responded after impassioned Australians of all ages took to the streets yesterday to tell the Australian Government it needs to do more about climate change.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said climate change was a global issue requiring a global solution.

“While Australia accounts for just 1.3 per cent of global emissions, we have made responsible international commitments to reduce our emissions and have demonstrated a strong track record in meeting and beating our targets”, Ms Landry said.

“We have overachieved on our commitment under the Kyoto Protocol, something few countries have done.

“Over $25 billion of clean energy investment is already committed in the Australian energy sector from 2018-2020 with a record $13 billion invested in 2018.

“In Capricornia, a range of renewable energy projects are already underway, like the Clarke Creek Wind and Solar Farm and Adani’s Rugby Run Solar Farm.

“These projects, just like any infrastructure project, deliver jobs to the area. While we must maintain a solid supply of baseload power, renewable energy projects can help to deliver extra energy supply to the market and drop energy prices for hardworking families.”

CQ-based Resources Minister Matt Canavan chastised school students for abandoning their education in favour of protest action.

“To tackle complex issues like climate change, we need kids to stay in schools, not be encouraged to skip school,” Senator Canavan said.

“You’re not going to learn much walking down the streets shouting inane slogans. People should be reading books and studying for exams.”

Senator Canavan blamed “irresponsible activists” who were leading students astray on account of sour grapes after this year’s election loss.

“What we should be doing now is respecting the federal election result and getting on with developing Queensland,” he said.

“Get the coal mines going. Get the jobs going. Because that is going to provide a positive and hopeful future for our young people in Queensland.”

He said by opposing the Australia’s resources exports, the protesters were effectively “consigning the rest of the world to energy poverty”.

“Because if we deny the people of India, China and South East Asia access to our high quality, clean and affordable resources, that will mean lower economic growth and poorer outcomes for people in those countries,” he said.

“If we don’t export our clean coal from Queensland, other countries in the world won’t be able to switch on a light, won’t be able to develop their economies and won’t be able to bring people out of poverty.”