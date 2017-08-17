32°
CQ power station boss rejects environmental group's pollution report

17th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
IN POWER: Stanwell Power Station's site manager James Oliver says the operation maintains a strong compliance culture.
IN POWER: Stanwell Power Station's site manager James Oliver says the operation maintains a strong compliance culture. Supplied

MANAGEMENT at Stanwell Power Station have rejected the findings of a report by an active environmental group making serious claims against the operation.

Earlier this week, Environmental Justice Australia produced a report which claimed to identify many serious problems at Stanwell, which was said to emit the fifth-highest pollution levels of all Australian power stations.

The report comes amid soaring electricity costs and a national debate about the future of coal-fired power stations.

But Stanwell management hit back yesterday saying the report contained many factual errors and inaccuracies which incorrectly represented how the operation was performing.

Stanwell Power Station site manager James Oliver said Stanwell maintained a strong compliance culture and valued its positive relationship with regulatory agencies based on proactive reporting.

"Stanwell Power Station is a highly-automated station and is recognised as one of the most efficient and economic coal-fired power stations in Australia,” Mr Oliver said.

"We have invested in an advanced control system at Stanwell Power Station and have strict processes in place to ensure emissions remain in compliance with the Environmental Authority limits.

"The report incorrectly states that there are no pollution reduction control technologies installed at Stanwell Power Station.

"However, Stanwell Power Station has electrostatic precipitators installed which capture approximately 99% of particulate emissions contained in flue gases. This means that our actual particulate emissions are in line with international standards and our Environmental Authority limits."All generation units at the power station utilise low NOx burners which are designed to significantly reduce emissions of oxides of nitrogen (NOx).

"We have also invested to improve operational efficiencies by upgrading our turbines. This means we can burn less coal to produce the same amount of electricity and reduce emissions.”

Mr Oliver said Stanwell Power Station conducted comprehensive ambient air quality, surface water and groundwater monitoring to ensure its operations were not negatively impacting neighbours and the surrounding community.

"To date, these programs have not detected any adverse impact on the environment. The data collected from these monitoring programs is made available to and regularly reviewed by the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection.”

The Environmental Justice Australia report said Stanwell emitted 337,656kg of fine particle pollution in 2015-16, the fifth-highest levels of all Australian power stations. It also claimed:

  • Stanwell did not self-report a single licence breach in the five years of examined data; and
  • Stanwell's self-reported annual compliance statements contained a surprising absence of non-compliance issues when compared to other power stations.

Mr Oliver said Stanwell proactively worked with the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection and participated fully with compliance audits and site inspections."These activities have not resulted in any non-compliance issues being identified. We continue to provide monitoring data and plant records to verify the current performance levels,” Mr Oliver said.

"The annual reports are therefore, an accurate reflection of Stanwell's environmental performance and our ongoing commitment to meet all of the expectations incorporated into our Environmental License.

"One of the key focus areas is to ensure that our environmental right to operate is maintained. The plant control systems, project investment, maintenance activities and personal ownership ensure that the plant is continuously operated within the specified limits.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  environmental justice australia stanwell power station

