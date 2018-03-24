CQ powerlifter sets three Aussie records in comeback comp

POWER PLAY: Rockhampton's Odell Manuel on his way to reclaiming the Australian super heavyweight title in Melbourne.

POWER PLAY: Rockhampton's Odell Manuel on his way to reclaiming the Australian super heavyweight title in Melbourne. CONTRIBUTED

POWERLIFTING: Rockhampton powerlifter Odell Manuel has reclaimed the Australian super heavyweight mantle in spectacular fashion.

The 40-year-old set three Australian records at the Arnold Classic in Melbourne on his way to the national No.1 position.

The performance was even more impressive given it was Manuel's first competition since he ruptured his quad muscle two years ago.

But he proved he was back to his brilliant best after the devastating injury as he squatted 440kg (Australian record), bench-pressed 245kg and dead-lifted 405kg (Australian record) for a total of 1090kg (Australian record).

Odell Manuel celebrates his victory. contributed

Manuel said it felt great to taste success after a long and challenging road to recovery.

The modest champion did admit to feeling some "serious nerves” heading into the event.

"Even though we'd prepped really well, it's probably the most nervous I'd ever been,” he said.

"Since I'd been out for two years it felt like I was starting again, like it was my first competition.

"I wanted to do better than I had before and we ended up beating the best in Australia.

"It was quite emotional for me, and I did shed a quiet little tear.

"It had been a long journey but it was really satisfying to make it back, and not just for me but also for all those people who helped me through it.”

Manuel said his move into powerlifting was something of a natural progression after osteoarthritis cut short his rugby league career more than a decade ago.

Odell Manuel made the transition into powerlifting after four years in the NRL. Allan Reinikka ROK210613aodell1

He still considers his four years in the NRL - two with the New Zealand Warriors and two with the Canberra Raiders - as among his greatest achievements.

"Weights were always part of my training routine in rugby league.

"When I received the osteoarthritis diagnosis I started going to the gym and doing weights and one of the local powerlifters said I should do a comp and I did.

"I always felt like I was a natural lifter and I realised maybe I had a shot at being not bad at it.”

That was something of an understatement as Manuel quickly established himself as one of the sport's best.

He now has his sights set on taking on the world's best at the Big Dogs 3 event in Melbourne in October.

Odell Manuel with one of the trophies he has collected in his powerlifting career. Allan Reinikka ROK221115aodell1

"That is a full-on event and I'm really excited about it, so I'm really focused on knuckling down and getting ready for that one,” he said.

Trainer Lachlan Large from Unstoppable Progressions said it was really satisfying to see Manuel back at the top of his game.

"Considering all the hurdles we had to overcome to get to this competition, it's pretty special,” Large said.

"Odell's persevered through it all and he's done really well.

"I'm extremely proud, not just as a coach but because he's a great friend of mine.

"To see him go out and achieve what he did, I couldn't be more proud of the bloke.

"It was fantastic to see him on stage again doing what he does best.”