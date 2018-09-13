CQ Premier League heads into final decider

SOCCER: Frenchville Roos and Capricorn Coast prepare to go head-to-head for a spot in this year's CQ Premier League Division 1 grand final.

Currently number one on the ladder, Clinton FC have secured their place in the final and are awaiting the result of Saturday's preliminary to determine their grand final opposition.

Frenchville coach Matt Wust said the boys were knuckling down in their final training session tonight before the decider.

"We're just going to try and concentrate on our defensive structure,” he said.

After centre back player Owen McIlwraith was red-carded in last weekend's 2-1 game against Clinton FC, a new player will step in to fill his shoes.

Michael Cay and Joey Burke will be fresh additions to the game in McIlwraith's wake this weekend, with the starting man yet to be determined.

This will inevitably shake up the Roos' defensive tactics.

However, Wust said the team would stick to their tried and true style of short, sharp and high intensity soccer, with plenty of ball movement.

"Playing at home is always a big game for us,” Wust said.

"We'll be bringing the intensity and the desire to beat them.

"Everyone's having fun... it's a very entertaining style we put together on the pitch.

"But it's hard to put that high intensity on when we're only training twice a week.”

Cap Coast's Dylan Kussrow. Allan Reinikka ROK110818asoccer1

With plenty of squad depth and experienced leaders such as Tim Hickey, Tim Barker, Michael Kay, Zhayd Harbin and Jordan Miller, the Roos could very well give Cap Coast a run for their money this season.

"All those guys are very experienced players and a fair few have played in the state league before,” Wust said.

"We're trying to get to the final and get a chance to finish first or second.

"It's all about who wins the Wesley Hill Cup.”

Last year's grand final winners, Cap Coast, are determined to deliver a promising performance at Frenchville's home turf.

"We're very confident we can get the job done Saturday night,” coach Shaun Janes said.

"It's always an advantage for a team to play on their home park, everyone knows that.

"We play well on their park as well. We just want to concentrate on getting the result this weekend... and get through this game before we think about Clinton.”

Frenchville's Ben Forrest. Allan Reinikka ROK110818asoccer3

Cap Coast's Benjamin Cummins is currently sitting at fourth highest goal scorer for the season, with 12 goals.

Janes noted that Cummins is "certainly in consideration” for this weekend, however the team line-up is not yet finalised.

"Everyone knows his goal scoring prowess over the years,” Janes said.

"Hopefully that continues should he get on the park this weekend.

"We have a full squad this weekend... everyone is fit and healthy.

"We have a couple of young players who've only played a season or two but everyone else is experienced.”

Capricorn Coast Benjamin Cummins in the game against Brothers at Webber Park. Chris Ison ROK170618csoccer5

Janes said leading up to this weekend, the team would be working on their defensive skills and finishing inside the penalty box.

"Both teams like to play footy and knock the ball around,” Janes said.

"They play fast paced in the middle of the park so we'll be working on nullifying their experienced players in the mid field.

"In these final matches it's down to defensive, who is more desperate for the win and who does the work.”