CQ Premier underdogs take out defeat in round 19 clash

FOOTBALL: In round 19 of the CQ Premier League Division 1, underdogs Southside United FC surprised their competitors, Bluebirds United FC, with a 2-0 victory.

Southside, who currently sit seventh on the Division 1 ladder, three rungs behind Bluebirds, who sit in fourth spot, stepped up in Saturday night's game at Webber Park.

Despite resistance from the Bluebirds, who tried feverishly to sink the ball into their net throughout most of the game, Southside kept their opponents from adding any points to the board.

Southside's Dimitri Kondilis dominated the game, landing a goal in the seventh minute and 59th minute, to bring his team to victory.

Capricorn Coast FC, who currently sit on top of the Division 1 ladder, also dominated their game against Nerimbera Magpies at Pilbeam Park, delivering an undeniable 7-0 blitz over their competitors.

Third-placed Clinton FC beat second-placed Frenchville Roos at Gladstone's Clinton Field by a narrow 2-1.

Clinton's Joshua Noonan scored a goal in the 25th minute and Matt Varnes in the 50th.

Frenchville's Shane Lubbe scored for his team in the 35th minute.

Next weekend, Capricorn Coast will take on Central FC Premier at Apex Park in Yeppoon.

Clinton FC will host again at Gladstone against Southside United FC.

Frenchville Roos will play off against Nerimbera Magpies at Rockhampton's Ryan Park.

Bluebirds United will be on a BYE.

CQ Premier League Div 1 Round 19

Bluebirds United FC 0 - 2 Southside United FC

Nerimbera Magpies 0 - 7 Capricorn Coast FC

Clinton FC 2 - 1 Frenchville Roos

Central FC Premier - BYE

Ladder

1. Capricorn Coast FC

2. Frenchville Roos

3. Clinton FC

4. Bluebirds United FC

5. Central FC Premier

6. Nerimbera Magpies

7. Southside United FC