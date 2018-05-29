CQ prepares to shiver through single digit cold snap

BIG CHILL: Gympie residents got their first blast of winter this morning.

BIG CHILL: Gympie residents got their first blast of winter this morning. Tessa Mapstone

WHIP out those doonas and turn on the heaters.

Central Queensland is about to endure another cold snap bringing single-digits to the region at the end of the week with no sign of relief.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a cold front is beginning to move across the state from tomorrow bringing a low of 5°C to Rockhampton on Friday.

Weather forecaster David Crock said the cold front brought a "really cold and dry air mass” from the south which was due to stick around until next week.

"It will get towards the coast on Thursday which means temperatures will drop overnight and early Friday morning,” he said.

The coldest day will bear down on Friday with some parts of CQ hitting just 2°C, especially in the Central Highlands.

"These figures should remain in the single digits for a few days after and into next week,” he said.

While the Central Highlands will remain cool, Rockhampton and Yeppoon will hit a top temperature in the mid-to-low 20s over the weekend.

A cold air mass is bringing single-digit temperatures to the region in the next few days, BOM

COLDEST TEMPERATURES IN CQ

Rocky: Thursday 12°C, Friday 5°C, Saturday 7°C, Sunday 9°C.

Yeppoon: Thursday 13°C, Friday 10°C, Saturday 10°C, Sunday 11°C.

Blackwater: Thursday 7°C, Friday 3°C, Saturday 5°C, Sunday 6°C.

Springsure: Thursday 6°C, Friday 2°C, Saturday 3°C, Sunday 5°C.

Emerald: Thursday 9°C, Friday 4°C, Saturday 5°C, Sunday 7°C.

Barcaldine: Thursday 8°C, Friday 5°C, Saturday 4°C, Sunday 5°C.

Rolleston: Thursday 5°C, Friday 2°C, Saturday 3°C, Sunday 4°C.

Longreach: Thursday 8°C, Friday 5°C, Saturday 6°C, Sunday 7°C.