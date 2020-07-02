CQ producers take out top prize richest beef comp in Aus

Gyranda Pastoral Company's pen of six won average daily weight gain with 2.419kg.

A THEODORE pastoral company has taken out a major win in Australia’s richest beef competition.

While the 2020 Ekka was cancelled, the RNA Paddock to Palate Competition, still went ahead.

Gyranda Pastoral Company from Theodore placed well with Santa Gertrudis cattle.

Its pen of six won Class 40 with an average daily gain of 2.419kg, while one of those cattle recorded an average daily gain of 3.26kg to claim the highest individual weight gain award.

Peter Mahony and Burnett Joyce at Gyranda.

RNA Beef Committee chair Gary Noller said it was pleasing to see 819 head of cattle entered in the competition this year.

“Our exhibitors suffered one of the worst droughts in Australian history last year, but many still held cattle over for our competition which is a real testament to not only their resilience but also to how valuable they see this competition in benchmarking their cattle,” he said.

“The health and welfare of the cattle at both the Beef City (Classes 37,38 and 40) and Sapphire (Class 39) feedlots has been phenomenal, with the cattle gaining well across all four classes.”

The competition, which is presented by JBS Australia, has now moved into the second phase, which is carcass judging.

Competition classes 37, 38 and 40 are three phased comprising best aggregate weight gain, carcass and MSA eating quality, while the 2019/20 Wagyu Challenge (Class 39) is four phased finishing in a beef taste off judged by some of Queensland’s top chefs.

The exhibitors who poll the highest aggregate scores across all phases of the four classes will be awarded the overall prizes in August.

Winners shared $65,000 in prize money.

Gyranda Pastoral Company took out the highest individual weight gain with 3.26kg.

RESULTS

Class 37 – Rabobank Best Weight Gain for Pen of Six Grain Fed Steers (100 Day)

1st – Jabinda Pastoral Company – Santa Gertrudis X – ADG 2.856kg – Tambo QLD

2nd – Juandah Grazing – Charbray – ADG 2.832kg – Miles QLD

3rd – D & AD Bassingthwaighte & Co – Santa Gertrudis – ADG 2.797kg – Wallumbilla QLD

Class 37 – Australian Brahman Breeders Association Highest Individual Weight Gain

1st – Palgrove Pastoral Company – Charolais Angus X – ADG 3.27kg – Dalveen QLD

Class 38 – Elanco Animal Health Best Weight Gain for Pen of Six Grain Fed Steers (70 Day)

1st – D & AD Bassingthwaighte & Co – Santa Gertrudis X – ADG 3.263kg – Wallumbilla QLD

2nd – McIntyre Agriculture – Angus – ADG 3.108kg – St George QLD

3rd – Gyranda Pastoral Company – Santa Gertrudis – ADG 3.038kg – Theodore QLD

Class 38 – Elanco Animal Health Highest Individual Weight Gain

1st – McIntyre Agriculture – Angus – ADG 3.61kg – St George QLD

Class 39 (Wagyu Challenge) – Smithfield Cattle Co Best Weight Gain for Pen of Six Grain Fed Steers (370 Day)

1st – Austpec Pastoral – Wagyu X – ADG 1.239kg – Drillham QLD

2nd – McIntyre Agriculture – Wagyu X – ADG 1.116kg – St George QLD

3rd – McIntyre Agriculture – Wagyu X – ADG 1.101kg – St George QLD

Class 39 (Wagyu Challenge) – Performance Feeds Highest Individual Weight Gain

1st – Austpec Pastoral – Wagyu X – ADG 1.39kg – Drillham QLD

Class 40 – Rabobank Best Weight Gain for Pen of Six Grain-Fed Steers (100 Day HGP Free)

1st – Gyranda Pastoral Company – Santa Gertrudis – ADG 2.419kg – Theodore QLD

2nd – D & AD Bassingthwaighte & Co – Santa Gertrudis – ADG 2.337kg – Wallumbilla QLD

3rd – Jabinda Pastoral – Santa Gertrudis – ADG 2.277kg – Tambo QLD Class

40 – Highest Individual Weight Gain

1st – Gyranda Pastoral Company – Santa Gertrudis – ADG 3.26kg – Theodore QLD