CQ professional bull rider's drug drive in North Queensland

Jay Borghero with a 88.5 point Open Bull Ride at the Bulls and Barrels Xmas rodeo held at the Great Western Hotel on Saturday night. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

A PROFESSIONAL bull rider has lost his drivers licence for three months after being busted drug driving.

Jay Robin Borghero, 23, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one drug driving charge while holding a provisional licence.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police intercepted Borghero on Sunset Drive at Ryan (Mt Isa) at 10.52am on August 10.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said Borghero, who is a professional bull rider and supplements his income working casually on cattle properties, had marijuana the night before.

She said he only smoked recreationally and does not have an ongoing problem.

"He does get random tests at work,” Ms Craven said.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale did not accept Borghero doesn't have a problem.

"You want to visit your decision to be a cannabis user, no matter what level you are at,” she said.

"It's just going to cost you trouble with your work.”

Mrs Beckinsale ordered Borghero pay a $500 fine on top of the disqualification of his licence.