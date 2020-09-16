Menu
Peter Best.
CQ professor recognised on education ‘hot list’

Timothy Cox
16th Sep 2020 4:07 PM
CQUNIVERSITY professor Peter Best has earned a place in the second annual ‘Higher Education Hot List 2020’ alongside other researchers.

Mr Best is the head of the department of accounting, economics, finance, and property.

The Educator Higher Education recognised his contributions to academia as the Head of the College of Business and his work on a prototype for money laundering detection.

“It was an honour just to be nominated and now listed alongside a diverse range of higher education professionals who are excelling in their fields,” Mr Best said.

“I believe being named on this list highlights the importance of research on data analytics in areas such as the detection of money laundering.”

Mr Best’s project was developed in collaboration with CQUni’s Accounting Data Analytics senior lecturer Dr Kishore Singh, and was published in the International Journal of Accounting Information Systems.

The work involves visualising data to detect unusual flows of money.

School of Business and Law Dean Professor Lee Di Milia praised Mr Best for his research.

“Congratulations to Professor Best for driving cutting-edge research, innovation and positive change while providing the highest quality educational experiences to our inspired students,” Mr Di Milia said.

“His work has the ability to create positive change around the world with forensics practitioners already interested in the prototype.

“We look forward to his future work in the strategic value of data analytics to address major business problems.”

