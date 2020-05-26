CQ project helps regional artists discover world of business

REGIONAL artists will help navigate the world of business in an exciting new project.

One of several businesses partnering with Bundaberg based The Ideas Distillery for CQ Shopfront, the Rockhampton Art Gallery will play a role in bringing the regionally-based project to the region.

CQ Shopfront aims to prove that creative artists can successfully live and work in a regional area.

The project will allow artists from the broader Central Queensland district, plus the Fraser Coast in the south, north to Mackay and west to Banana shire, to gain access to skills development, mentoring and networking opportunities to help them refine their creations.

They will delve into market need, branding, packaging and more, and build commercially viable creative products.

Rockhampton Art Gallery is backing the project by providing links with local artists, workshop and residency ­venues, and a desire to stock refined products in the future Rockhampton Museum of Art.

The first in a series of Business for Creatives Zoom workshops and webinars for artists will be held in May and June.

Topics include What is Merchandise, Product Planning, Sales Strategy, Introduction to Business Planning, Target Audience Profiling and more. The workshops are being conducted by artist and Flying Arts tutor Katie Whyte along with Shelley Pisani from The Ideas Distillery.

Rockhampton Regional Council’s community services spokesman Councillor Drew Wickerson encouraged local artists to take part.

“We have a lot of talented artists in our region, and projects such as CQ Shopfront will go a long way to nurturing our creatives as they each develop their arts practice so it becomes commercially viable,” he said.

Workshops are free for Central Queensland partcipants.

For more information, visit www.theideasdistillery.net.