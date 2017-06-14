CQ projects in budget to help stimulate jobs

AN EXPERT in economics has welcomed the Queensland Government's spending on infrastructure projects in Central Queensland in 2017-18.

CQUniversity economics professor John Rolfe said the state's economy was generally pretty lacklustre at present.

"Tourism, mining and agriculture are generally doing better than 12 months ago, and the increase in coal royalties from higher prices has provided a major boost to the coffers of the Queensland Government,” he said.

"However overall business activity and business investment remains quite subdued. The Queensland Government is addressing this in part by increasing public spending on infrastructure to make up for the deficit in private investment.”

The State Budget 2017 includes $788.1 million for infrastructure, $566.3m for Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service and $25.1 m for education maintenance and capital works projects which "directly supports around 3200 jobs”.

"The infrastructure spending for central Queensland in the budget is welcome, as it will help to address the current slowdown and stimulate the construction and supply sectors,” Mr Rolfe said.

"Allocating the funds across a number of smaller projects will help to engage a broader cross section of local businesses.

"However the focus on the cross-river rail project in Brisbane will consume the bulk of the 'growth dividend' from public sector investment, so will disproportionally benefit south-east Queensland.”

He said the State Government currently earns about $3 billion in coal royalties each year, but only a fraction of that revenue comes back to CQ in the form of services and infrastructure spending.

"The budget also indicates that public sector employment will continue to increase, on top of rapid growth in both public sector employment and average salaries,” Mr Rolfe said.

"Ultimately this growth is unsustainable, especially considering the very high debt levels that Queensland faces.

"It would be more sustainable if growth in public sector spending can be constrained to inflation rates.

"It would also be better if instead of funding new public sector jobs, some funds are used to contract out services in regional areas to help start up new entrepreneurs and businesses.”