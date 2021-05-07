CQ property sells for $22m at ‘fever-pitch’ auction

A 12,800 acre property (Yantumara) at Bauhinia sold for $22 million at auction on April 27, 2021.

A large Central Queensland cattle property sold for $22 million when it went to auction at Moura in April.

Located at Bauhinia at the Central Highlands, Yantumara sold at an auction held at the Moura Tavern on April 27.

Hourn and Bishop agent Brad Hanson said 11 registered bidders were there, eager to snag the sought-after property.

“It was fever pitch in there – probably one of the fastest auctions I’ve ever seen,” Mr Hanson said.

The buyer was the McIntyre family, well known Central Queensland cattle producers and owners of McIntyre Cattle Company.

The 5211.14 hectare (12,877 acre) property, sold for $22M, equal to about $4221 per hectare.

Mr Hanson said on average, properties of that size only came up every 18 months to two years, so this one was highly sought after.

“Especially this one with two boars, it’s very highly sought after,” he said.

A standout feature of Yantumara is the abundance of good quality water provided by two flowing bores delivering 156,000 litres per day, piped throughout the entire property to service tanks and troughs.

The bores are supported by six dams, fifteen troughs and four tanks, adding to the security of the water system.

Yantumara has nine kilometres of dual frontage to Repulse Creek with seasonal water holes and one dam equipped with a solar pump.

Located 25km from Bauhinia and 225km, from Rockhampton, the property is in close proximity to abattoirs, saleyards and live weight scales.

The steel and timber cattle yards are centrally located on Yantumara, complete with vet crush, scales, branding cradle, six-way pound and water points.

It boasts a three-bedroom low set homestead with veranda, a 11m x 7m steel framed with a concreted floor and a 19m2 steel framed machinery shed with a concreted workshop bay.

Yantumara is subdivided into 14 main paddocks with a laneway system for ease of management and mustering.

The land is predominantly strong brigalow and softwood scrub country, with about 4,290 hectares (10,600 acres) of open grassland and approximately 920 hectares (2273 acres) of forest country under timber.



