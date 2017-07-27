CQ providing hot commercial investment properties

CENTRAL Queensland is no longer recognised solely as the beef capital of Australia; it's also become a haven for commercial property investors.

The latest investment commercial property to be put up for auction is located on one of Rockhampton's busiest thoroughfares.

The Puma petrol station on Queen Elizabeth Drive is due to go under the hammer on August 9 along with many other Queensland investment commercial properties.

Premium commercial property agency, Burgess Rawson, have just released the listings for their next highly successful and unique Portfolio Auction Campaign held in Melbourne with Rockhampton Puma, a prime 1,733 sqm site with three street frontages, due to go under the hammer.

Situated at 43 Queen Elizabeth Drive, Rockhampton, the property included a 15-year triple net lease to 2030 with options to 2040 as well as an additional 65m frontage to State Route 4 with estimated 22,000 vehicles passing daily. The state of the art petrol station was constructed in late 2015, only 500 meters from the Rockhampton CBD.

Producing a net income of $362, 853 plus outgoings, the centre benefits from dual-direction traffic U-turn facility. The site includes double skinned fibreglass tanks as well as an additional 80 sqm food or retail space with highway frontage for immediate value add opportunity.

According to selling agent, Glenn Conridge, of Burgess Rawson, Rockhampton is hotly contested among commercial investors with several properties sold here in recent months.

"Rockhampton is a booming commercial hub with a population of 83,000 with no signs of slowing down,” said Mr Conridge.

"There are a lot of factors that highlight this as great commercial investment, including that the tenants pay 100% of the outgoings including land tax. In addition, solid long-term tenants provide excellent holding income.”

Burgess Rawson Queensland, will stage its next Portfolio Auction on August 9, 2017 at River Room, Crown Casino in Melbourne with this listing and additional premium Queensland commercial property investments among its listings.

For further information about this property or current listings, Glenn Conridge can be contacted on 0413 873 337 or via email gconridge@burgessrawson.com.au