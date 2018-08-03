CQ PT had steroid parcels sent to step son

A FORMER Central Queensland martial arts competitor has pleaded guilty to several drug charges after police intercepted two parcels of steroids in the post.

Jamie Edward Lyngkuist, 47, who once had a very muscular physique from Muay Thai competition, sported a less-muscled physique during sentencing in the Supreme Court of Rockhampton yesterday.

Defence barrister Scott Moon said a stroke in prison acted as a wake-up call for Lyngkuist.

Lyngkuist pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing more than 50g of steroids, three of illegal drug supply and eight other drug-related charges. It's not the first time he's faced court for drugs, with five drug-related charges on his record.

Emerald police intercepted a package addressed to Lyngkuist's stepson on May 31, 2017, containing vials of steroids and a search warrant was issued for Lyngkuist's home as a result.

Police found 19 vials of steroids, along with plastic syringes containing steroids and tablets that Lyngkuist said were for personal use for his Muay Thai competition.

The total weight of steroids found was 60.898g.

Police intercepted a second package on June 12 with more steroids inside and an analysis of Lyngkuist's phone then showed three commercial supplies of steroids to at least two people - on January 20, February 2 and May 26.

He sold five weeks' supply of steroids in one transaction and police were unable to identify who the third supply was made to. Lyngkuist even gave advice in the messages about how often to inject and when to take a break.

The court heard Lyngkuist got into martial arts and personal training at a young age after being subjected to severe abuse by his stepfather as a child. He still has nightmares about that abuse as part of post-traumatic stress disorder.

However, Lyngkuist has been in a relationship with the mother of his two children, aged 16 and 10, for 30 years, who supported him in court yesterday.

"They were high school sweethearts,” Mr Moon said.

Lyngkuist was on a four-year suspended sentence for trafficking drugs, handed down in Rockhampton District Court in June 2014, at the time of these offences. He served eight months before being released from prison.

Justice Graeme Crow ordered Lyngkuist serve the remaining three years and four months of that suspended sentence and a two-year head sentence for Supreme Court charges, setting parole eligibility as of yesterday. He declared 408 days of pre-sentence custody.