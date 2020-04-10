Menu
SURPRISING: Bartlett’s Tavern in Rockhampton have been granted special permission to sell takeaway alcohol on Good Friday.
Business

CQ pub granted special permission for Good Friday

kaitlyn smith
10th Apr 2020 12:45 PM
BARTLETT'S Tavern in Rockhampton has been given an unprecedented seal of approval to sell takeaway alcohol on Good Friday.

The move is a surprising one as venues are historically prohibited from selling takeaway alcohol on the public holiday.

A QPS spokesman confirmed the popular Rockhampton CBD establishment had been given special approval due to COVID-19 restrictions which are currently crippling the hospitality industry.

 

However, in accordance with the regulation alcohol must be purchased with a meal.

There is reportedly no limit to the amount of alcohol which can be purchased.

It is the first time a venue has been permitted to operate trade on takeaway liquor in over 100 years.

