CQ pub granted special permission for Good Friday
BARTLETT'S Tavern in Rockhampton has been given an unprecedented seal of approval to sell takeaway alcohol on Good Friday.
The move is a surprising one as venues are historically prohibited from selling takeaway alcohol on the public holiday.
A QPS spokesman confirmed the popular Rockhampton CBD establishment had been given special approval due to COVID-19 restrictions which are currently crippling the hospitality industry.
However, in accordance with the regulation alcohol must be purchased with a meal.
There is reportedly no limit to the amount of alcohol which can be purchased.
It is the first time a venue has been permitted to operate trade on takeaway liquor in over 100 years.