CQ pub granted special permission for Good Friday

SURPRISING: Bartlett’s Tavern in Rockhampton have been granted special permission to sell takeaway alcohol on Good Friday.

BARTLETT'S Tavern in Rockhampton has been given an unprecedented seal of approval to sell takeaway alcohol on Good Friday.

The move is a surprising one as venues are historically prohibited from selling takeaway alcohol on the public holiday.

A QPS spokesman confirmed the popular Rockhampton CBD establishment had been given special approval due to COVID-19 restrictions which are currently crippling the hospitality industry.

However, in accordance with the regulation alcohol must be purchased with a meal.

There is reportedly no limit to the amount of alcohol which can be purchased.

It is the first time a venue has been permitted to operate trade on takeaway liquor in over 100 years.