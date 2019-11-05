Menu
CQ racing industry veteran tips cup winner

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
5th Nov 2019 3:51 PM
DECADES of horse racing industry experience has literally paid of for Jeff Browning who was jumping for joy in the Callaghan Park betting ring after tipping the winner of the Melbourne Cup.

Mr Browning and his wife Debra were among the hundreds of well dressed punters who converged on Rockhampton’s racetrack to have a flutter on ‘the race that stops a nation’.

Now retired, Mr Browning said he worked on and off for three decades as penciller, writing the bets for bookmakers in the Callaghan Park betting ring.

After backing Vow and Declare to a strong second place finish in the Caulfield Cup, he was confident that the four-year-old gelding had the goods at the longer distance to take out Australia’s most prestigious horse race.

“I’ve been having $5 bets all day and I haven’t won a cent until this,” Mr Browning said.

“I had $60 on this race, paying 14 to one and I won $710.”

Ms Browning said she also had $5 on the Vow and Declare to win.

The exuberant couple said they were looking forward to going out to dinner with friends and shouting some celebratory drinks.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

