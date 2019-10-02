CQ ranked least liveable region

LIVEABLE: Emerald has come a long way over the years.

MANY in Emerald have rejected a poll’s finding that Central Queensland is the least liveable region in the country.

Emerald Chamber of Commerce president Victor Comino has seen Emerald prosper over decades and disagrees with the ranking.

“There’s no shortage of infrastructure or facilities, shops are opening up, we’re diverse in our industries, and everything’s close,” Mr Comino said.

“We’re like an aeroplane, in that we go straight and level for a while, and then we dip a little bit.

“But all of a sudden we start picking up again. And that’s how it is.”

As part of the annual Ipsos Life in Australia project, nearly 10,000 Australians were asked in October last year to rate their region using several criteria, and the results were released last month.

Central Queensland was given a score of 53 out of 100.

Queensland Body Corporate Management manager Di Hancock-Mills begged to differ. “The poll is unrealistic: people who live in Emerald love Emerald,” she said.

“The cost of living might be a little higher than some places, but it’s on par with most other remote areas.

“The benefit is the lifestyle and feeling safe – you know your next door neighbour, and there’s a friendly environment and atmosphere.”

The survey suggested that the top five attributes making a place appealing were feeling safe, high quality health services, affordable decent housing, good job prospects, and access to natural environment.

Central Queensland rated poorly on each factor, except the one regarding housing.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said he too had “a couple of concerns” about the study.

“It certainly doesn’t correlate with what we know on the ground here in the Central Highlands,’’ councillor Hayes said.

“Some of the criteria that have been used in the assessment are very urban-based.

“Our recent surveys say that 96 per cent of people that live in our region love it here.”

In the Ipsos poll, Central Queensland rated highly for Affordable decent housing, Social cohesion, and A lack of road congestion, which had the region’s highest score.

Its lowest was for Reliable and efficient public transport.

“You’ve got everything you need in Emerald,” Mr Comino countered.

“It has eveything going for it.”

The Sunshine Coast was granted a 63, close to the top score. Victoria scored 69.

