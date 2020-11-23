CQ real estate agency welcomes young gun co-owner

AT JUST 24 years old, real estate agent Riley Neaton has joined David Bell as co-owner of Ray White Rockhampton.

For the past three years, Mr Neaton has been making a name for himself in the industry.

He recently took home four prestigious awards at the Ray White Annual Awards, including No. 4 Queensland Salesperson, Alan White Elite Performer, Clients’ Choice Award and Queensland Rising Star Award.

He is now joint principal of Ray White Rockhampton, alongside Mr Bell.

Principal at Ray White Rockhampton Riley Neaton. Picture: Contributed

He said owning his own real estate business had been a goal of his since his first day as a sales agent.

“I have always aspired to go into that position and work alongside David,” he said.

“It really is a dream come true, but it took a lot of hard work and a lot of time to get to where I am.

“I am inspired by what David has accomplished with the office and how he has taken it to the high standard it sits at today.

“Hopefully, I can excel in the same way and continue to nurture and grow this market leading business.

“He has age and wisdom behind him as well as a lot of experience in the industry, while I bring the fire and energy, so I think we complement each other well.”

Before working as a leading sales agent in Rockhampton, Mr Neaton worked as a carpenter.

“I enjoyed my years as a carpenter and learnt a lot of things about property and developments,” he said.

Riley Neaton's accolades at the Ray White Annual Awards. Picture: Contributed

“I was a site manager and ran job sites which was good and got into real estate on the back of that.

“All my previous life skills have come together to build a platform for me to become a principal.”

He said he was drawn to the uncapped possibilities available in real estate.

“The opportunities are endless within real estate and what you put in is what you get out,” he said.

“I really enjoy working with people every day and helping them buy and sell real estate. I get a lot of satisfaction from helping people during what is usually a stressful time and making the whole process easier and more transparent.”

He said he was excited to work with Mr Bell to grow the office further by recruiting young blood to the team in both property management and sales.

“We have got big plans – growth is our number one,” he said.

“We are bringing in a lot of young people, as well as helping people grow to their full potential and become good sales agents. We want to help people progress in their career and push them in the right direction.

“Working alongside David, I believe that is a very achievable goal.”

Ray White Queensland North Director Tony Warland, Ray White Rockhampton Principals David Bell and Riley Neaton and Ray White Queensland CEO Jason Andrew. Picture: Contributed

Mr Bell said he believed it was a fantastic opportunity for Ray White Rockhampton to increase its their market share further.

“Bringing in a dual principal will help us recruit good people and widen our reach,” he said.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to expand the business and help mentor the next generation of leadership.

“Riley is the perfect choice for this role, his enthusiasm, work ethic and ability is something you don’t see very often.”

Ray White Queensland CEO Jason Andrew congratulated Mr Neaton on becoming a co-owner.

“It’s great to see so many exciting, young leaders like Riley emerging within the group,” Mr Andrew said.

“He represents a fresh, new generation of innovative business leaders who will take Ray White Queensland into the future.

“We are thrilled to see him take this step and have no doubt his energy and ambition will be a great asset to the Ray White Group in this new capacity. We look forward to supporting him and celebrating his success.

“I would also like to congratulate David for all the hard work he has put in to create a market leading business in Rockhampton. This is a great opportunity for Riley to be mentored by one of the best in the business and we wish David all the best.”

MORE STORIES:

Sales stampede: Property market booms as southerners move in

Top end Rocky home sells for whopping $835,000

CQ real estate recovering, residential values ‘rising’