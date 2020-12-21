Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

CQ real estate ‘standout’ across country: report

Timothy Cox
21st Dec 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Central Queensland suburbs topped a recently-released real estate index of areas across the country that grew throughout the year.

Terry Ryder’s summer 2020-21 National Price Predictor Index listed the top “super-charged” suburbs across the country, putting Emerald in the top five and Rockhampton and Gladstone postcodes in the top 50.

“The recovery in locations impacted by the resources sector is a standout feature of this survey,” the report said.

“The Central Queensland regional centre of Emerald provides a stark example … with current sales levels double those of a year earlier.

“The median house price has risen 6.5 per cent to $340,000 in the past year.

“Vacancies, which were around 10 per cent four years ago, are now below 1 per cent.”

The report also said there had been “notable upturns” in Gladstone and Mount Isa.

Median house prices for Gracemere were listed as $270,000 and New Auckland for $320,000.

Sales were said to be up 23 per cent at Moranbah and 10 per cent at Clermont.

The report said a theme across Australia was the relocation of people from resident to more affordable locations “that offer lifestyle”.

“This trend has been gathering speed for a number of years and has been enhanced by the pandemic period, with its enforced lockdown phases,” it said.

“Regional areas in particular have attracted increased demand as a result of this pattern.

“In the most populous states – NSW, Victoria and Queensland – the regional jurisdictions have out-performed their capital cities on the number of suburbs or towns with rising sales activity.”

emerald real estate gladstone real estate rockhampton real estate
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beef baron’s grandson in surprise mayoral race nomination

        Premium Content Beef baron’s grandson in surprise mayoral race nomination

        Council News There are now 15 official nominations for the mayoral vacancy.

        Mystery out of towner nominates for mayoral by-election

        Premium Content Mystery out of towner nominates for mayoral by-election

        Council News The ballot is to be drawn this afternoon at 2.30pm.

        Fourth Rocky councillor nominates for mayoral race

        Premium Content Fourth Rocky councillor nominates for mayoral race

        Council News It was the third addition to the nomination list this morning.

        Top Rocky sporting icon enters mayoral race at last minute

        Premium Content Top Rocky sporting icon enters mayoral race at last minute

        Council News The nominations for the Rockhampton Regional Council by-election close today at...