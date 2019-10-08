CQ real estate: ‘We are on the brink of an upward swing’

29 Murlay Ave, Frenchville, has been listed through Kas Woch Real Estate for just under $1million.

PROPERTIES are selling above the asking price and gaining multiple offers, prices are increasing, rental vacancies are tightening and there are less mortgagee possession sales.

All of this are good indicators the Rockhampton region property market is ticking along well.

Kas Woch Real Estate, principal Kas Woch, has been seeing great success in recent months.

69 Forbes Ave, Frenchville sold for more than the asking price of $529,000.

69 Forbes Ave, a four-bedroom, three-bathroom and in ground pool property at the foothills of Mt Archer, was listed at $529,000 and sold for above the asking price.

“We ended up getting multiple offers,” Mr Woch said.

“It was a unique location and it was priced right.”

He said it was only on the market for a few months and didn’t expect it to last long.

“The owners were realistic on their expectations,” he said.

“If people see value for money, there is plenty of buyers out there.”

The buyers were from out west and are looking to rent the property for 12 months before they move themselves.

As for the rental market, Mr Woch said it has “firmed up dramatically”.

“We have seen the rental vacant drop from seven per cent to under two,” he said.

Having been in the local real estate game since 1982, Mr Woch has seen a lot of lows and highs. He likens todays market similar to 2003, when southern investors came to town and starting buying properties up.

“I think we are on the brink of an upwards swing,” Mr Woch said.

21 Wood St sold in June for $92,000 and the owner is receiving $220 per week rent for the property, making a good return on his investment.

21 Wood St, Depot Hill was sold in June for $92,000.

The highset two bedroom home is now being rented for $220 per week — giving the buyer a significant return on the investment.

“The returns people are getting compared to people down south are good,” Mr Woch said.

Views from the balcony overlooking the city and the river.

A new listing Mr Woch has is 29 Murlay Ave, Frenchville.

The property has four-bedrooms, four-bathrooms on a 1,193m2 block with views of the city and river.

The two storey is grand and luxurious with soaring concrete columns at the entrance, a 55m2 covered concrete deck and a stunning barbecue outdoor kitchen — some of the features that contribute to the $985,000 price tag.

The home is a grand two-story design.

“We are delighted every time we can sell a property at that high price point,” he said.

“Your volume of buyers drops off as you go into that higher bracket.

“You only need one person to fall in love with it and away you go.”

Enjoy this outdoor kitchen at 29 Murlay Ave, Frenchville.

Mr Woch said he was seeing price increases in certain sectors of the markets.

“Between $200,000 and $300,000 is improving,” he said.

25 Symons St, Park Avenue sold for $215,000 recently.

It went for the asking price and Mr Woch said he could have sold it a couple of times with lots of interest.

25 Symons St sold for $215,00 and had multiple offers.

There are some mortgagee sales on the market which represent good value however they aren’t a steal like people assume they are.

“Mortgagees have a responsibility to get a good value for them so they get them valued and ask for a price close to that,” he said.

The number of mortgagee sales is less at the moment which shows good signs that people can sell their homes and get the money they owe.

“They are a fact of life and it’s just a matter of sale,” he said.