WET WEATHER: Rain has fallen out west, on the coast and everywhere in between in Central Queensland.
Weather

CQ records healthy rain totals overnight with more incoming

Leighton Smith
by
26th Apr 2019 9:12 AM
THE comforting sound of rain falling on roof tops was heard throughout Central Queensland over the the past 24 hours.

Some amazing totals were recorded on the east coast north of Yeppoon including 73.2mm at Samuel Hill and Byfield 94mm and 52mm at Yeppoon.

Not to be outdone, western towns also reaped the liquid bounty with Springsure leading the way with 72mm, followed by Upper Retreat 50mm, Billaboo 31mm, Middlemount 25mm, Tieri 24mm with Fairbairn Dam welcoming a much needed 17mm.

Rockhampton had a respectable 11.6mm in the gauge with more tipped to follow with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a 95 per cent chance of up to 5mm of showers and patchy rain today.

Rain forecast for CQ today.
Meteorologist Craig Hall attributed the inclement weather to a slow moving upper trough sitting over CQ.

It was expected to lead to instability and potential for showers, thunderstorms and some patchy rain areas over the central inland.

He said there was a chance of moderate to heavy falls throughout Capricornia that was expected to ease tomorrow with only a 30 per cent chance of 0 to 1mm of rain.

CQ's rainfall totals since 9am yesterday

  • Rockhampton - 11.6mm
  • Yeppoon - 52mm
  • Biloela - 10.2mm
  • Gladstone - 21.2 mm
  • St Lawrence - 41.8mm
  • Marlborough - 36mm
  • Samuel Hill - 73.2mm
  • Byfield - 94mm
  • Raglan - 10mm
  • Blackwater - 4mm
  • Emerald - 12.4mm
  • Rolleston - 11.4mm
  • Springsure - 72mm
  • Moranbah - 1.6mm
  • Billaboo - 31mm
  • Capella - 18mm
  • Tieri - 24mm
  • Middlemount - 25mm
  • Clermont - 4mm
  • Upper Retreat - 50mm

Local centres forecast for today

  • Gladstone - 26°c - Showers.
  • Rockhampton - 27°c - Showers.
  • Biloela - 26°c - Showers.
  • Yeppoon - 25°c - Showers.

LOCAL RAIN: This is the current rainfall radar image for CQ.
Saturday forecast for Capricornia

Partly cloudy. Medium (40%) chance of showers in the north in the morning and afternoon. Near zero chance of rain elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm in the north in the afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming northeast to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon then becoming light in the evening. Overnight temperatures falling to between 16 and 20 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.

