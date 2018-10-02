CQ Redbacks lead the pack in Joey's Mini World Cup

MASH-UP TEAM: The CQ Redbacks are playing as Germany in the Joey's Mini World Cup.

FOOTBALL: The CQ Redbacks have been shining on the field, maintaining the top of the ladder spot as the German representative team in the Joey's Mini World Cup.

Coach Mitch Williams said he couldn't be prouder of his Central Queensland mash-up team, who have been undefeated so far in the games.

"The girls have been playing awesomely well,” he said.

"They've just come together as a team, complemented each other and are playing as if they've all played together for a long time.

"They just play a simple game and the girls trust their abilities and this proves the quality in Central Queensland can match other regions.”

In their biggest win yet, the team took out a win against the France representative team in a 5-0 smash on Monday night.

"It was a great way to finish a great day,” Williams said.

"It was the toughest game physically.

"In the middle game, we played Belgium and won 2-0.

"In our first game against Australia we won 3-0 and then won 4-0 in the second.”

From this afternoon, the girls had four more games to play as well as a possible finals game.

"Brazil did draw with France which helped us and put us at the top of the table at the moment,” Williams said.

"It will come down to the last games on Wednesday and Friday against Brazil (who are the strongest team yet), whether you finish first or second and go into the cup final on Friday.

"Defensively, we've just got to keep shape and structures and close down their space and down the other end, take our opportunities as they come.”

With Captain Kaycee Clarke ruled out with illness, the team will be one player short, however Williams said he is still confident the girls can match Brazil and get results.

"It's been pretty well across the board and the inclusion of Mookie House of leading goal scorer (five goals from four games) has been great,” he said.

"In this Cup, the games are a little quicker and the girls have really stepped up. I'm lost for words.”

Williams thanked the team's sponsors for providing them with the opportunity to participate.