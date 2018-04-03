CQ region a star performer if you need a sea change

IF YOU'RE looking to make a fresh start with a new job and an affordable house, look no further than the Isaac Region.

The Isaac region featured in the March edition of the CoreLogic Property report, which named it the second cheapest area to buy a house with unemployment was less than 4 per cent.

Located south and west of Mackay, the Isaac region includes the coastal town of Clairview and the mining towns of Moranbah, Dysart and Nebo.

There have been 174 properties sold in Isaac for a median house value of $222000, which had registered a 6.8 per cent increase in house values over the past year.

The median house value across Isaac fell by 67 per cent between October 2012 and February 2017, but has since increased by 12 per cent through to the end of February this year.

The unemployment rate peaked at 3.2 per cent in 2015 before reducing to its current level of 1.8 per cent.

CoreLogic head of research Tim Lawless said housing affordability a real challenge, with prices continuing to surge higher across the largest capital cities.

He said Australia's regional areas were proving their worth with the temptation to move further afield likely to become a growing phenomenon.

"For many people, considering a move will require secure employment in a region that is proximate to a variety of amenity and essential services such as schools, health care and shopping facilities, particularly if they have a family,” Mr Lawless said.