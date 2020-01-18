Menu
Matthew Mollard shared this photos on Who Got The Rain on Thursday after his property at Stanwell-Waroula Rd outside Dalma received 80mm in just under an hour.
News

CQ rejoices as over 100mm of rain falls in areas

Steph Allen
18th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
ROAM Aviation owner and chief pilot Matthew Mollard could not believe his luck when the heavens opened over the Rockhampton region on Thursday afternoon.

Hovering above the waterlogged mud and flowing rivers of fresh rain, Mr Mollard circled in his helicopter, capturing snaps of the wonderful sight – a Central Queensland property awash with rainfall.

Mr Mollard took to Who Got The Rain on Facebook on Thursday afternoon to share his photos of the Stanwell Waroula Rd bushland after the heavy downpour which resulted in flash flooding around the city.

“Very thankful and unbelievable really,” he said.

“80mm in just under an hour.”

After weeks of stinking hot weather, reaching the high 30s and low 40s, and seemingly endless drought, the mood lifted across the region on Thursday when the cool winds began to blow and liquid gold fell from the sky.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Rockhampton had received an average 10-30mm around the area from 9am Thursday to 9am Friday.

At Yeppoon, an average of 11mm fell between 9am Thursday and 9am Friday, with less than 1mm from 9am-3pm Friday.

Forecaster Rosa Hoff said the wet conditions were not over just yet, with a chance of showers continuing today.

“Shower and storm activity will ease back as the upper trough, which helped the activity occur, moves off from the coast,” Ms Hoff said.

“From Sunday morning, conditions will continue more to what is usually expected for the area.

“With that shower and storm activity particularly on Saturday, there will continue to be slightly cooler temperatures, which has to do with less sunshine around.

“As conditions clear, there will be an increase in temperatures at the start of next week, rising to the mid 30s.”

Ms Hoff said the possibility of severe thunderstorms would reduce today.

“There is still the possibility on the forecast. Moving ­forward into Saturday, the possibility of a thunderstorm drastically decreases but it’s still possible in the area,” she said.

Despite most of the rainfall over the past 24 hours being focused on the east of Qld, in particular around the southern and central parts of the state, there has been patches of rainfall around the central region.

“The large totals we have had have been quite exciting,” Ms Hoff said.

Who Got The Rain

• Estelle Richardson: “We got 36mm in Millmerran”

  • Shirley Brummell at Stanwell: “We have had 33mm here and still raining”
  • Leanne Dan: “57mm today/ 2 falls. 11mm earlier, then 46mm in this storm, was sideways”
  • Amanda Kavanagh: “We got 14mm”
  • Trina Tim Patterson: “38.5mm (Thursday) lunch time and 30.5mm from 2am (Friday). Total of 69mm for Bottle Tree Downs, Rolleston Central Qld. Keep it coming, Hughballs”
  • Neville Shoecraft: “91mm in Theodore”
  • Bonnie Dee: “Emerald had 85+. Tieri has had a heap as well”
  • Heather Macleod: “I’m 2kms from Capella and I have measured 15mm”
  • Connie Iddles: “95mm Nogoa Downs, Selma Rd Emerald. Grateful”
