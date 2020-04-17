CQ rejoices as Rocky flights return following airline bailout

FLIGHTS resumed at the Rockhampton Airport today following the Federal Government’s decision to underwrite Virgin and Qantas, keeping the airlines flying during COVID-19.

Rockhampton was among the list of regional centres to receive a minimum domestic network servicing the most critical metropolitan and regional routes for at least the next eight weeks.

A handful of passengers were on the first Virgin flight out of the city at 2pm a week after the airline had cancelled its Rockhampton route on Easter Friday.

It’s believed Qantas had cancelled its regular Rockhampton flights on Easter Monday.

Virgin flights to and from Brisbane will now run three days per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and Qantas is also expected to release its new schedule of flights today.

An almost empty Virgin flight VA1244 departs Rockhampton for Brisbane.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow thanked Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry and the Government for its support to keep the Region connected.

“I had raised the issue of domestic flights with Michelle earlier this week and she was already onto it,” Mayor Strelow said.

“A competitive air service is one of the most important pieces in the puzzle to rebuilding our economy when we get out the other side.

“Our region was very badly impacted when Ansett fell over and we learnt those lessons well. So I thank Michelle Landry particularly for her advocacy for us and all the work she has done behind the scenes.

“Thank you Michelle,” Mayor Strelow said.

Council’s Chair of Airport Growth and Development Councillor Neil Fisher said the recommencement of flights will see medical patients and visiting specialists able to keep appointments and will give other essential workers access to where they need to go.

“These flights are absolutely critical not only to the success of the aviation industry and to keep medical staff and patients connected, but it is critical for Australia as we deal with this pandemic,” Cr Fisher said.

“Virgin Flights from Brisbane to Rockhampton will depart at 12.35pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and flights from Rockhampton to Brisbane will depart at 2.40pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“We are very thankful for this lifeline that will keep us connected – it’s a sigh of relief for those in our community who will benefit from this decision.”

QUEENSLAND VIRGIN AUSTRALIA ROUTES

Brisbane – Cairns, 3 flights per week

Brisbane – Melbourne, 7 flights per week

Brisbane – Mackay, 5 flights per week

Brisbane – Rockhampton, 3 flights per week

Brisbane – Sydney, 7 flights per week

Brisbane – Townsville, 3 flights per week

Gold Coast – Sydney, 3 flights per week

QUEENSLAND QANTAS ROUTES

Canberra – Brisbane, 5 flights per week

Melbourne – Brisbane, 7 flights per week

Brisbane – Sydney, 11 flights per week

Brisbane – Darwin, 2 flights per week

Brisbane – Cairns, 2 flights per week

Brisbane – Emerald, 2 flights per week

Brisbane – Gladstone, 2 flights per week

Brisbane – Mount Isa, 2 flights per week

Townsville – Mackay, 2 flights per week

Mackay – Rockhampton, 2 flights per week

Cloncurry – Mount Isa, 2 flights per week

Charleville – Roma, 2 flights per week

Cairns – Horn Island, 2 flights per week

Weipa – Cairns, 2 flights per week

Cairns – Townsville, 2 flights per week

Cloncurry – Mount Isa, 2 flights per week

Brisbane – Townsville, 2 flights per week

Brisbane – Roma, 2 flights per week

Brisbane – Moranbah, 2 flights per week

Brisbane – Mackay, 2 flights per week

Brisbane – Longreach, 2 flights per week