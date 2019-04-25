CQ remembers: Thousands turn out for ANZAC day around region

DAWN SERVICE: Hundreds turned out to mark ANZAC Day at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens this morning.

BEFORE dawn, big crowds solemnly attended memorial services around Central Queensland to commemorate Anzac Day.

Originally devised to honour the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who served in the Gallipoli Campaign, Anzac Day is now a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that broadly commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations and the contribution and suffering of all those who have served.

Aircraftwoman Alexandra Irving of the 33rd squadron at RAAF Base Amberley, addressed the thousands attending Rockhampton's 104th Anzac Day dawn service at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

She said it was a unique opportunity to speak at one's home town where there are so many special reminders of those who have served (and not just helicopters that fly overhead when exercises are on at Shoalwater Bay).

Ms Irving spoke of the great pride in knowing, wherever Australians and New Zealanders are found in this moment, it is likely they too are likely commemorating Anzac Day, whether at dawn or another form or remembrance.

"In this moment, no matter where in the world we are, we are united,” Ms Irving said.

"The first landing at Gallipoli's Anzac Cove on April 25, 1915, is one of most defining events in Australia's history to date.

"Even though it was a defeat, it set the standards which inspired an entire nation for all these years and into the future.”

Over eight months, over 50,000 troops committed to the Gallipoli battle, a "theatre of conflict” which saw 26,000 casualties and 8500 deaths.

Ms Irving tried to put those numbers into context.

"The population of Rockhampton is 80,000; imagine two-thirds that number on the peninsula,” she said.

"Now imagine half of them wounded or dead.”

ANZAC Day March Route: Assembly at 9am, step off at 9.57am from intersection of Archer and Alma Streets. March moves along Archer Street, turns right into Victoria Parade, under Fitzroy Bridge, right into Fitzroy Street, left into and along East Street, left into William Street and right into Quay Street as directed by traffic controllers. Contributed

She encouraged the crowd at Rockhampton's Botanic Gardens to also remember those who served at countless other places including World War II, Malaya, Borneo, Vietnam, Korea, East Timor, Afghanistan, and Iraq.

Ms Irving said Australia was a peace-loving nation but "staunch in our values and a valued ally” with an international reputation for sticking together in the face of adversity and fighting for values we all hold dear, including courage, integrity, resilience and mateship.

"There is one story of Australians as underdogs in battle which really stands out: the Battle of Long Tan,” she said.

"There were 108 mostly inexperienced allies fighting more than 2000 of the enemy; that's a ratio of 20 to one.

"With low ammunition, only 100 rounds, the Anzacs made one final assault, just in time.”

She said the battle ended with success and only 17 killed and 19 wounded (compared to the Vietnamese loss of 240 men, 350 wounded).

This reinforced the Anzac spirit, renowned for strength and resolve despite overwhelming odds and uncertain futures.

"Younger generations are lucky they have never seen war on such a scale, or fear conscription, or know what it's like to search through casualty lists in the newspaper with dread,” she said.

"As a young country we are free to choose our future.

"Wars are to be avoided but, when necessary, we must stand up for our values.

"Freedom only exists so long as we defend it.”