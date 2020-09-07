CQ renews fight against devastating child abuse

A TIMELY reminder of the tragic social issue which cripples many Central Queensland families has today been placed under the national spotlight.

This morning National Child Protection Week was launched for its 30th consecutive year, highlighting once more the devastating reality of child abuse.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry today welcomed the launch, saying it was an important event in the region’s calendar.

Its significance, Mrs Landry added, was only further amplified due to the heartbreaking impacts of COVID-19.

“Child Protection Week is an occasion for all of us, as Australians, to reaffirm our commitment to do what we can to help ensure that every child in our nation is given every opportunity to grow up in a safe, loving and permanent home,” she said.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry welcomes the launch of National Child Protection Week.

This year’s theme “Putting Children First” also highlights the region’s ongoing commitment to bettering the lives of the region’s youngsters.

“[The campaign] is absolutely crucial because it reflects the key principle in how we must approach child safety – that a child’s best interests, safety and development must be front and centre in all decisions affecting their lives.”

The campaign comes as part of the Federal Government’s larger plans to combat child abuse – following its $260 million injection into a range of early childhood intervention programs.

The Federal Government has injected $260 million in funding to help combat child abuse.

An agenda to work in partnership with states and territories for the development of the next long-term protection strategy is also underway, as well as a new information sharing system.

Mrs Landry said it was crucial the new strategy built upon the previously successful results that it had achieved over the past years.

“Among its key achievements, the National Framework established the role of the National Children’s Commissioner, the national standards for out-of-home care.

“The successor to the National Framework will aim to improve the safety of children, young people and families, particularly those at risk of harm.”