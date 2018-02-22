CQ reptile relocator warns what to do in snake season

IF YOU have an unwanted snake in your yard, Callan Crigan is your man.

As the hot weather continues, the owner of CQ Reptile Relocation is in the middle of his peak time for business.

And while he has fielded many calls from residents in distress, the expert says this snake season isn't much to be concerned about.

"The numbers aren't any different to any season,” Callan said.

"Of course it's busy, but it is no different to any season.”

CQ Reptile Relocation respond to calls to all over the Rockhampton region, from Gracemere to Yeppoon.

Across the whole area, Callan said there isn't one area they are common.

"We aren't seeing an abundance in certain locations, they are being found everywhere at the moment,” he said.

He explained as summer draws to an end, snake season is about it to take off before it calms back down in Autumn.

As we are in the middle of summer now, snake season begins around spring.

"During the hot months, they start to become more active,” he said.

At the moment, residents would most likely be seeing a lot of hatchlings.

"And typically males will be the ones people will encounter the most as they looking to mate,” Callan said.

Rainy weather also sees increased activity, Callan said.

"Leading up to rain and just after, snakes move to rain and then after the plant life becomes a lot more lush,” he said.

Callan said residents shouldn't become complacent in winter.

"We should be wary all year around living in Central Queensland,” he said.

"There will be the same amount of snakes around, you just don't see them.”

He said the most common snakes to Central Queensland are the highly-venemous juvenile eastern browns, the venemous black whip snake and non-venemous breeds incluing carpet pythons and tree snakes.

"The most encountered are juvenile eastern browns, carpet pythons, tree snakes, lesser black whip snake,” he said.

Callan said the best way to avoid snakes at home was to ensure you have an open yard.

To avoid seeing high activity of snakes, Callan said to ensure you have an open yard.

"It depends on your living scenario, messy yards are always big thing, you are going to have greater activity because you have created a home for it,” he said.

"Standing water, snakes come down to drink from that.

"And people that have rodents and chickens have a higher risk as the bird seed attracts the snakes.”

Callan is licensed to relocate all reptiles except sea turtles and crocodiles.

As a reptile relocator, Callan is licensed to relocate all reptiles except sea turtles and crocodiles.

"We work with just about anything reptile, we do large goannas, no one has ever called me for a gecko, but if they did, we would go there,” Callan said.

Callan has been involved in the reptile business for the past five years, during which he has had some awkward encounters.

"I've had a call to remove cane toads once,” he said.

"We've been to call to incidences when we have gone to the job and it was not a snake, it was a rubber snake or shoelace.

"That happens about once a month, it can be embarrassing for the resident but we calm them down and explain it is always best to call a professional.”

It is an illegal offence to kill a snake in Australia as they are a protected species.

"That doesn't stop a lot of people,” Callan said.

"I have had people ask to kill the snake when we are there which we not do.

"We are not a pest control service, we are strongly passionate about the relocation.”

Callan explained a lot of work goes into the relocating of the snake, it depends on the type of snake to where they will go.

"They go somewhere that is much better suited to them and we don't let a lot of snakes go in the one area either,” he said.

Most of all, the best thing to do when you see a snake is to remain calm and stay still.

"A snake will only either defend itself if it feel threatened, if it feels it has no other option,” Callan said.