Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PIC
FILE PIC Chris Ison ROK220317crescue1
News

CQ RESCUE: Car goes off road, stuck in floodwater

vanessa jarrett
by
24th Feb 2018 10:25 AM

A DRIVER has been rescued after their car went off the road in CQ floodwater early this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew from Springsure responded to an alert of a car in water off Blackwater-Rolleston Rd at Lowesby.

The initial reports came through at 3.34am that the car was in water to the bottom of the car.

A QFES spokesperson said "it is believed the car had come off the road."

The car was located in a small causeway with approximately 1.5 metres over the road.

"It looks like the water was knee deep," the spokesperson said.

A firefighter assisted the person to be removed from the car.

Person was uninjured and did not require ambulance.

It is unknown if the vehicle was removed from the floodwater.

car in water cq floods cq weather qfes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
LET IT FALL: Rain to stick around CQ until next week

LET IT FALL: Rain to stick around CQ until next week

News Almost 40mm has been recorded at the Rockhampton Airport since Wednesday

Warning of potential sink hole at tourism hotspot

Warning of potential sink hole at tourism hotspot

News Residents have been urged to be cautious.

Damaged Rocky bridges to undergo repairs next week

Damaged Rocky bridges to undergo repairs next week

News Detours in place and emergency vehicle access will be maintained

Ute rollover at Gracemere, vehicle believed to be totalled

Ute rollover at Gracemere, vehicle believed to be totalled

News Emergency services are on route to the scene

Local Partners