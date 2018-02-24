CQ RESCUE: Car goes off road, stuck in floodwater

A DRIVER has been rescued after their car went off the road in CQ floodwater early this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew from Springsure responded to an alert of a car in water off Blackwater-Rolleston Rd at Lowesby.

The initial reports came through at 3.34am that the car was in water to the bottom of the car.

A QFES spokesperson said "it is believed the car had come off the road."

The car was located in a small causeway with approximately 1.5 metres over the road.

"It looks like the water was knee deep," the spokesperson said.

A firefighter assisted the person to be removed from the car.

Person was uninjured and did not require ambulance.

It is unknown if the vehicle was removed from the floodwater.