CQ Rescue services hit the water for training exercise

TAKING FLIGHT: Capcricorn Helicopter Rescuve Service will perform their last training activity for the year today.

AS we move into the months with more significant weather events, the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service crew are planning their last training activity for the year.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue will be performing a 1.5 hour water operations training exercise at approximately 10:30am today, pending weather conditions and tasking, in the vicinity of Wreck Point.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue Pilots, Air Crewman and Rescue Crewman, in conjunction with the Yeppoon Coast Guard, will perform a station keeping exercise, a hi-line vessel transfer and Rescue Crewman water winch extraction and winch recovery.

In addition to satisfying RACQ Capricorn Rescue's training requirements, this exercise will be visible from shore in the hope of seeking community involvement and will also provide a further opportunity to operate with the Yeppoon Coast Guard.