Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dr Jaime Manning has received a grant to test new technology that could help sheep farmers with early detection of disease in their animals.
Dr Jaime Manning has received a grant to test new technology that could help sheep farmers with early detection of disease in their animals. CQUniversity
News

CQ researcher receives grant for disease detection research

Maddelin McCosker
by
6th Nov 2018 12:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON researcher has been awarded funding for a project that will see a smart ear tag developed to help farmers detect diseases in their sheep earlier.

Dr Jaime Manning, from Central Queensland University, has been granted the funding to test the smart sensor ear tags and address animal health and well-being issues faces by Queensland wool growers.

The technology, which automatically detects if there are any issues affecting the animals, will be evaluated and tested by the Australian Wool Institute, in conjunction with Dr Manning and the Central Queensland Livestock Centre of Excellence.

"Our research will evaluate whether the smart tags are rugged enough for Queensland's environmental conditions and develop animal behaviour algorithms so farmers can be automatically alerted of any arising health issues and undertake immediate intervention," Dr Manning said.

"The applications we are focussing on are the detection of predator attacks, as well as more subtle behaviour changes associated with disease development in sheep."

The funding, announced earlier this month by Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke, is aimed at supporting local researchers working on breakthrough projects in the agtech sector.

"It's vital that farmers know as soon as possible when certain diseases and predators are threatening their flock," Mr O'Rourke said.

"This smart ear tag can give our farmers the real-time information they need to protect their sheep."

Innovation Minster Kate Jones said the $7.2 million Advance Queensland Industry Research Fellowships would support 30 researchers, working in collaboration with a Queensland company on projects that would have an impact on the world.

"Through our Industry Research Fellowships we're making sure that we are keeping the state's best and brightest researchers in Queensland and also attracting talented researchers from interstate and overseas," she said.

"The grazing sheep industry is experiencing a resurgence in Western Queensland and this is one of the many projects we are backing through the $650 million Advance Queensland fund to drive innovation and job growth in regional Queensland."

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said the research funding was another important plank in revitalising the Queensland sheep industry.

"Our sheep and wool industry are already bouncing back in a big way despite ongoing drought conditions," Mr Furner said.

"This kind of innovation can only help our industries to grow and lead the world."

advance queensland australian wool industry barry o'rourke mp central queensland livestock centre of excellence cquniversity kate jones mark furner
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Wave of discontent tabled at Livingstone council meeting

    premium_icon Wave of discontent tabled at Livingstone council meeting

    News Cr Mather demands to know what planning process was required as resident's health issues emerge

    ScoMo in Rocky today but what's on the bus for us?

    premium_icon ScoMo in Rocky today but what's on the bus for us?

    Politics Michelle Landry to take PM on a tour of infrastructure 'wish list'

    Popular Rocky road to close again for $3.88M works

    Popular Rocky road to close again for $3.88M works

    Council News CYCLONE damage will take around five months to be repaired

    Rocky man's tragic setbacks lead him to run afoul of the law

    premium_icon Rocky man's tragic setbacks lead him to run afoul of the law

    Crime He called the police at the watch house 'f--king c--ks--ckers'

    Local Partners