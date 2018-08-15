CQ resident demands change on 'shocking' road causing havok

A BAJOOL resident is angry about the poor state of a dirt road which he claims is one of the worst in Central Queensland.

Luke Murray lives on Bobs Creek Rd, just outside of Bajool, and claims the road is in a "very poor condition”.

Mr Murray claimed there were sections of bitumen on the road that were "just shocking”.

Over the years, Mr Murray has seen the road graded and repaired several times but claimed the last few repairs had been very "ordinary”.

He said the last few grades carried out in the last three years seemed to deteriorate a lot quicker and often needed re-doing.

Mr Murray thinks the last time the road was repaired would have been a year ago.

Bobs Creek Rd: Bobs Creek Rd

In the last year, the road has gone downhill very quickly and any repair job carried out was sub-standard.

"When they do repair it, it seems to not be a very good job,” Mr Murray said.

"It's a lot rockier and sharp.”

The poor road condition of the road has taken a toll on Mr Murray's four-wheel drive.

"My tyre bill is a little bit embarrassing at the moment,” he said.

At one stage, he was going through a new tyre every week-and-a-half, Mr Murray claimed.

"There was a period when it was just crazy,” he said.

"It's really annoying, you keep forking out money for new tyres and you shouldn't be.”

Luke Murray on Bobs Creek Road. Allan Reinikka ROK140818abobscre

Mr Murray said it was common knowledge between locals how bad the road was.

"People don't visit us any more because they know it wrecks their tyres,” he said.

"They travel a lot on dirt roads and say ours is worse.”

Mr Murray and his wife Rebecca have three young children who catch the school bus, which was another concern.

"It is always a worry, if there is a car coming towards you, you have to stop so they can pass,” he said.

"You want the road to be in good condition for a school bus.”

It has been incredibly frustrating to work out what their rates are going towards, Mr Murray said.

Bobs Creek Road. Allan Reinikka ROK140818abobscre

Two years ago, a bin transfer station was put off the road but Mr Murray found out this week it was being taken away.

Residents have been told to use the Gracemere facility while a major tip is being installed at Bajool.

"Now we will have to be on the road even more,” Mr Murray said.

"We just got a new rates bill, they seem to be taking more off for us and the bill is slowly climbing.

"We don't seem to get anything at the moment, we don't get roads done, we don't get our bins taken away.”

Luke Murray on Bobs Creek Road. Allan Reinikka ROK140818abobscre

Rockhampton Regional Council said the whole length of Bobs Creek Road was graded in December 2017 with another 1km graded in February.

A grader crew is also planned to grade the whole length of the road next week, the council said.

Council also advised there were funds in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 proposed budgets to bitumen seal the remaining gravel sections of the road.

Waste chair councillor Neil Fisher said council will also be holding meetings in Bajool on Monday and Wycarbah next week to discuss changes to waste management in rural areas.

"Council has started the process to develop two new waste transfer stations at Bajool and Wycarbah areas with all roadside bin stations set to close due to repeated illegal dumping,” he said.

"An independent audit found items such as asbestos, live ammunition, corrosive batteries and diseased livestock carcasses which poses an unacceptable safety and environmental risk to site visitors.

"Council will be discussing this at next week's meetings and would invite any residents wanting further information to come along.”

The meetings will be Monday at 6.30pm at Bajool Hall and Wycarbah Hall next Thursday at 8pm.