CQ resident lashes out over ongoing Shoalwater fires

SMOKE HAZE: Blanketed Rockhampton again today. This is the view of South Rockhampton from a high vantage point in Kawana taken on Sunday.

SMOKE HAZE: Blanketed Rockhampton again today. This is the view of South Rockhampton from a high vantage point in Kawana taken on Sunday. Frazer Pearce

AS THE haze of smoke from the Shoalwater Bay training facility bush fires hangs over Rockhampton for yet another day, one local resident has come forward to express his concern.

Cameron Smyth said in the 60 years he's lived in Rockhampton, he's never experienced such a significant and protracted period of smoke exposure.

"In the past there's been a day or two of smoke when there's been fires around Mt Archer but they usually clear pretty quick but this is different," Mr Smyth said.

"I think this is a significant public health issue, I've been having difficulty breathing and I know others who are also having health problems because of this."

Mr Smyth said he had heard indirectly that two contractors were engaged to conduct back-burning activities at the Shoalwater Bay Training Facility.

"I believe that this is deliberate burning and there has been no community consultation," he said.

"What are they doing to put it out? Where are the water bombers?

"I feel like the authorities are not being upfront and honest about what is happening out there, and pardon the pun, I think they are putting up a smoke screen."

The Defence Minister Marise Payne, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and ADF media are yet to respond to requests for comment regarding this issue.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) said in a statement this morning that they and the Australian Defence Force (ADF) were aware of a number of bushfires burning at Shoalwater that had been burning for several weeks.

"These fires are burning within containment lines in an inaccessible area and are posing no threat to property at this time," the QFES said.

"The fires have been burning for several weeks and the current weather conditions are directing smoke towards Yeppoon, Rockhampton and Gladstone.

"These regions can expect a thick smoke haze, which could reduce visibility. Some of these fires are expected to burn out in the coming days."

The Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed they hadn't received an upsurge in call outs due to health complications linked to the smoke.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Rockhampton was expecting another hot and sunny day on Thursday with a maximum temperature of 35 degrees.

With a forecast of 0% chance of rain, the region of Capricornia's fire rating was set at 'very high' yet again.