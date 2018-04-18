CQ resident lobbing for high school in coastal town

Students have been hitting the books as they undertake final exams.

Students have been hitting the books as they undertake final exams. Warren Lynam

GRACEMERE have lobbied for one. Calliope has lobbied for one.

And now Anthony Wright is jumping on the bandwagon and lobbying for a high school for Emu Park.

"I've done some research on this and I think the time has come,” Anthony said.

"Many people are angry that Calliope is getting a high school built at the moment and Emu Park missed out.

"When you look at the demographics it looks like Emu Park should have had a high school built as well.

"The current numbers at the Emu Park Primary School seems to justify the need for a local high school.”

Anthony said getting a secondary school for the coastal town "would be a good start”.

"In Emu Park there is a perception that a lot of Federal, State and Local Government funds are being spent in Yeppoon and Emu Park is missing out,” he said.

It would also ramp up the town's population.

"If a start date is announced then I am sure many families would move to the area, changing the local demographics,” he said.

"People who feel that having a high school is important would stop moving out of the area.”

By introducing a new high school, the nearby Yeppoon State High School would potentially see students numbers decrease which, "according to academics would be a good thing”.

"The students would have more time to study and there would be less cars and buses on the roads,” Anthony said.

The issue have been long contested with the idea raised numerous times over the years.

In 2010 The Morning Bulletin reported on an application in a Rockhampton Regional Council meeting for an airfield to be built on Brown St in Emu Park.

Councillor Glenda Mather then suggested it would be an ideal place to build a high school, with both Councillor Brett Svendsen and mayor at the time, Brad Carter, agreeing.

Last August, a plan was put forward to open an Indigenous secondary school in the coastal town.

The $5 million school was planned to be built on a three hectares block near the airstrip.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Livingstone Shire Council have both been approached for comment and had not responded by time of publication.

Any decision on whether the town will get a high school will be made by the State Government.