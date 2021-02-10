CQ residents launch original album to show resilience

Suzie Baloh contributed two original songs to the 'No Covers' album.

A collection of music written and recorded by 12 Livingstone residents will be launched at a free concert in Yeppoon on Saturday.

The ‘No Covers: Original Music by Resilient People’ CD contains 12 original songs by people who have faced depression, domestic abuse, physical disability, and mental health problems.

The songs were written at a songwriters’ workshop held over eight weeks in Yeppoon, funded by Carinity Education Rockhampton.

Workshop facilitator Narelle Schirmer said the songwriters “found their own voice” writing the songs, many of which expressed the difficulties in their lives.

“The resilience of these people, the camaraderie and feeling of trust to share their stories and their feelings was inspiring,” she said.

Sandie Juides travelled from Dysart to participate in the songwriting workshop in Yeppoon.

Sharr Robinson recorded her songs ‘Don’t Be My Lover’ and ‘The List’ for the album.

“I have been facing a bit of a struggle this last year due to some health issues and have been unable to return to work, so the workshop filled a huge void for me,” she said.

“It was great to meet other like-minded people and to have the chance to learn a bit more and hear about other people’s journeys.

“I never expected to end up recording my music for a CD. I can’t even begin to describe how amazing it feels when you hear the band playing the music you have written.”

Suzie Baloh said recording her songs ‘Faded Picture’ and ‘Doin’ Alright’ was “something I dreamt of doing but never had the opportunity”.

“I found the workshop to be of great benefit in learning how to work with others, in building confidence and self-esteem, and in realising that I am capable of a lot more than I realise,” she said.

“I am a big believer in the benefit of music as therapy and lifting the spirits of people. Music builds people up and lifts the spirit of people and it has the potential to heal or assist healing.”

The songwriters’ workshop was funded by the Community Recovery Challenge, a series of community activities designed to help build resilience in the Livingstone district.

Local songwriter Donna Purcell is featured on the new CD 'No Covers'.

“Carinity Education Rockhampton set out on a mission to spread support to the local community through these difficult times in creative and innovative ways,” principal Lyn Harland said.

“We asked the question, ‘What can we do to help isolated groups of like-minded people?’ One project was the songwriters’ workshop.”

The songwriters will launch the album at Yeppoon RSL on Saturday, February 13 from 1pm. Entry is free.

Copies of the CD can be purchased for $20 at the show or from Carinity Education Rockhampton at Glenlee.

All money raised from CD sales will be given to the Yeppoon Community Centre to help families in need after disasters.