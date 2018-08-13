CQ resident's pot hole fury sparks council action

Livingstone Shire Council have acted on damaged asphalt outside Olive Estate after a resident raised concerns.

ANDREW Paterson has lived at Olive Estate for five years and has long had issue with the damaged entrance that never seemed to be properly fixed.

After some persistence and cooperation, the pot hole-ridden entrance is finally being fixed by Livingstone Shire Council to Andrew's delight.

"I've never seen an entrance into an estate like this one on Perrott Drive,” Mr Paterson said, referring to the 40 metre long section of road located 50 metres from Greenlake Rd intersection.

"I ring them up and they fill in the potholes but then it rains and it washes out again.

"The potholes redevelop.”

Mr Paterson said with expensive projects like Yeppoon's $53 million lagoon, Livingstone Shire Council should be able to afford to remedy issues in their region's suburbs such as potholes.

"We've got over 400 people in Olive Estate... if we hit a pothole and do a tyre who's responsibility is it?” he said.

"I was told it would take three to four years to re-bitumen the road.

A spokesperson for the Livingstone Shire Council said the council was aware of the problems and had big plans to action them.

"The investigations confirmed the defect was in the asphalt layer,” the spokesperson said.

"Council immediately requested quotes for removal and replacement of approximately 800m2 of the asphalt.

"A Purchase Order was issued to the best quote and Council is pleased to advise works commenced today on replacement of the asphalt.

"Due to the size and cost of the repairs, this work will be funded from Council's 2018-19 Annual Reseal Program.”

