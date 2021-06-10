Central Queensland residents rugged up on Thursday morning for what the Bureau of Meteorology called an “icy blast” that dropped thermometers into single digits overnight.

Clermont Airport reached -1.4 and Mackay Airport 5.1 degrees, both the coolest at this time of the year since 2019.

Readers of the Morning Bulletin noted temperatures of -1.2 in Clermont, 0.5 in Springsure, -1.3 in Moura, and 2 in Mount Morgan.



BOM senior meteorologist Laura Boeke said 10 weather stations across the state recorded temperatures below zero.

“We saw frost for large parts of the state, and we also saw minimum temperatures across almost the whole state that were 10 to 12 degrees below average,” she said.

The lowest recorded temperature was – 2.7 degrees at Wellcamp Airport in the Darling Downs.

Bundaberg recorded 3.1 degrees, the coldest minimum temperature in June for 30 years.

On Friday, Rockhampton is expected to reach a minimum of 3 degrees, and on Saturday 5.

Over the next two nights, Emerald is forecast to drop to 4 degrees, and in Gladstone to 8 and 9 degrees.

Ms Boeke said that this weekend, daytime temperatures would return to “near average”.

She said overnight temperature would increase to the usual June levels by the middle of next week.

Minimums in the low to mid-teens are forecast in Rockhampton, Gladstone, and Emerald by Monday.

Originally published as CQ residents rug up for ‘icy blast’ with record temps recorded