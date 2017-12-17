CQ residents warned to be on guard after phone scam spike

Feature picture of a Visa card, computer mouse and keyboard for internet scam story. Photo Derrick Den Hollander / The Observer

Feature picture of a Visa card, computer mouse and keyboard for internet scam story. Photo Derrick Den Hollander / The Observer Derrick Den Hollander

CENTRAL Queenslanders are being urged to be wary of phone scammers.

The Rock financial institution say phone scammers are targeting Central Queensland.

The Rock has observed a recent spike in the number of people who have reported scam calls claiming to be from Telstra or Microsoft technical support.

The phone scammers are contacting people at home claiming they are at risk of having their internet connection disconnected unless they cooperate.

The caller may request payment through a credit card and direct the person to download software that will allow the caller to remote access to their computer. They may use the remote computer access to obtain personal information and commit other acts of fraud.

The Rock's Regional Executive Manager Peter Fraser urged the public to be on guard if they received such calls.

"Technology has revolutionised banking, but it has also provided criminals with new ways to commit crimes,” he said.

"The Rock commit significant resources to ensure our customer data and funds are safe and secure, including 24 hour, seven day a week monitoring of card transactions and are constantly evolving and refining technology to keep up-to-date with potential fraud.

The bank urges those who receive a call they believe to from a phone scammer to exercise caution and contact the organisation to verify the legitimacy of the call.

"Never provide your personal, online account, or credit card details to anyone over the phone unless you made the call to a service provider and never give a stranger remote access to your computer, even if they claim to be from a reputable business,” Mr Fraser said.

"If you're unsure, simply hang up and call the organisation back on their published phone number.

"If you think you may have provided your details to a scammer, or are unsure if you've been targeted - we encourage you to contact your bank immediately.”