CQ restaurant owners offering free rent to new tenants

THE closure of the Edge Restaurant and Bar came as a shock to many locals last month. But there could be a new tenant coming soon and possibly free rent for a year.

Owners of the building have begun advertising for the immediate lease of the "well established riverfront CBD bar and restaurant within the Edge Apartment hotel (4.5 star)”.

The Victoria Parade business closed down on September 1 amid mystery circumstances.

Three real estate agencies have been assigned the lease, including McArthur Real Estate, LJ Hooker Rockhampton, and Ray White Rockhampton City.

McArthur Real Estate Central Queensland regional manager and commercial real estate agent Robin McArthur said the owners, who are based in Singapore, are willing to "offer a free rent period to the right operator”.

The "excellent incentives” could include up to 12 months' free rent, he said.

"We are seeking a good quality operator... we need someone who can keep up the five-star rating,” Mr McArthur said.

"Someone with appropriate experience and who can maintain the level of service there has been in the past.”

It was previously reported that a Singaporean investor had splashed out almost $1.9million for the fit-out of the bar and restaurant in Rockhampton's fine-dining precinct on the riverbank.

The advertisement says it is fully fitted out with modern decor and commercial kitchen and bar and is well equipped for further business expansion into catering.

It has a huge effective floor plan that includes an exclusive outdoor dining area and the potential to further increase liquor sales with the setting up of a bottle shop fronting the main road.

Mr McArthur said there was a lot of business there already with more than 100 apartments. The annual income from The Edge Apartments for the room service is more than $400,000 annually.

The bar and restaurant has also recorded income of $1.5 million per annum.

"It has always been a good restaurant,” he said.

THE EDGE RESTAURANT AND BAR:

Floor area 453m2

Prominently located on the busy Victoria Parade riverfront

Fully fitted out modern decor and superb commercial kitchen, restaurant and bar

Exclusive otudoor dining area

Solid patronage from business executive guests staying at hotel

Potential to set up bottle shop fronting main road

Mr McArthur says it was the "number one restaurant in Rockhampton for fit-out and location”.

"It is a fantastic location, great spot overlooking the water... it's an iconic location, one of the best spots in Central Queensland,” he said.

"It has everything going for it... there isn't a restaurant that has the equipment and the fit-out that restaurant has.

"It has $500,000 worth of fit-out in there.”

It is expected the lease will be snatched up in the next three months.

There has already been some interested parties.

"Something like that shouldn't last too long,” Mr McArthur said.

"We don't think it will be too long before we nail down the right person.”